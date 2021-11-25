Space Propulsion System Market Size to 19.97 Billion in 2028 | Increasing Use Of LEO Satellites For Earth Observation Is A Significant Factor Driving Global Space Propulsion System Market Revenue Growth , Says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global space propulsion system market size was USD 6.67 billion in 2020. Increasing number of space exploration activities, increasing use of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites for earth observation, rising emphasis on decreasing costs associated with space missions, increasing use of commercial off-the-shelf components in small satellites, and rising need for non-chemical propulsion systems are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth.

Increasing use of LEO satellites for earth observation applications is a key factor driving market revenue growth. LEOs are orbits lying below 2,000 km altitude from sea level and offer excellent benefits for missions related to earth observation. Satellite-based observations enable frequent and systematic views uniformly over larger areas. Earth observation is beneficial for monitoring environment, as well as climate and resource mapping worldwide. Satellites can operate for a long, sustained period using electric propulsion to offset the atmospheric drag through reduced propellant payload, as these operate in rarefied aerodynamics environments. Also, space propulsion system can be deployed for deorbiting the satellite, leading to reduction of space debris.

Restraints: Limitations of Electric Space Propulsion Systems

Certain limitations associated with electric space propulsion systems are expected to hamper market revenue growth over the forecast period. When high acceleration is critical to a space mission, electrical space propulsion is avoided, as usage of this system takes much longer time to attain a particular speed. In addition, unlike chemical propulsion system, this type of propulsion system is costlier and efficiency is lower. It also has sophisticated architecture due to usage of a high number of instruments.

Growth Projections

The global space propulsion system market size is expected to reach USD 19.97 billion at a revenue CAGR of 14.6% in 2028. Increasing deployment of commercial off-the-shelf parts and components in small satellite construction plays a crucial role in driving market revenue growth. Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) includes usage of industrial grade electronics and various other elements for utilization in spacecraft construction. Various electronics such as radio technologies, imaging technologies, navigation, and GPS receivers integrated in mobile phones are being deployed into space designs. Incorporation of COTS parts/components will eliminate the need to alter those parts for functioning in small satellites and spacecraft with any repackaging. In addition, commercial-off-the-shelf components are cost-effective.

COVID-19 Direct Impacts

SARS-COV-2 pandemic has significantly impacted space propulsion system market revenue growth, due to movement restrictions associated with imposition of lockdown and disruption of supply chain, which, in turn, is hampering procurement of raw materials required in manufacturing processes. Also, due to global economic slowdown, various space related missions and activities have been stalled due to lack of fundings and other factors.

Current Trends and Innovations

Currently, development of reusable rockets is a prevailing trend instrumental in driving market revenue growth, as these rockets are used as LEO elevators, which is helping to place increasing number of small satellites in this orbit. In addition, private space exploration companies are focusing on development of space technologies. These companies are aiming to initiate manned landings on the surface of moon and develop airplane-borne rocket launchers for launching small satellites to LEO at relatively lower cost.

Geographical Outlook

Space propulsion system market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing funding by countries such as India, Japan, and China in space missions is a key factor driving market revenue growth. In addition, presence of leading players such as IHI corporation in the region is contributing significantly to market growth.

Strategic Initiatives

In June 2021, Astra made an announcement about the acquisition of electric space propulsion system manufacturer Apollo Fusion. The latter is expected to be a major enabler of Astra's hyperscale space platform. Also, this acquisition would boost Astra's ability to efficiently operate and deliver spacecraft beyond LEO.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Satellites are an integral part of space missions, as these can go around the Earth and deliver very precise weather reports and send alerts of impending storms. Satellites monitor everyday climate, help to track climate change rates, and its resulting effects, including rising sea and varying moisture levels and wildfires. More importantly, satellites help in connecting millions of individuals globally by providing reliable communication links, particularly in rural and remote areas. In addition, these help to curb deforestation and illegal fishing owing to real-time capability for continuous monitoring of forested areas among others.

Solar propulsion system for outer planet orbiters is considered very beneficial for reducing flight time. This system also offers the ability to cater to orbital constraints because of supposed radiation belts, lengthening of launch periods, and flexibility in a dual launch program.

Tether propulsion system can remove dysfunctional spacecraft from LEO quickly and safely using electrodynamic drag to substantially enhance orbital decay rate. Also, these systems are very beneficial for rocket de-orbit systems, owing to low mass needs.

Major players profiled in the market report include Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, Safran SA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., Thales Alenia Space, Moog Inc., IHI Corporation, OHB SE, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Sierra Nevada Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented global space propulsion system market on the basis of component, spacecraft type, propulsion type, orbital path, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Thrusters



Rocket Motors



Propellant Feed Systems



Propulsion Thermal Control



Nozzles



Power Processing Units



Others

Spacecraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Satellites



Capsules



Rovers



Interplanetary Spacecraft & Probes



Launch Vehicles

Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Chemical Propulsion



Non-Chemical Propulsion



Solar Propulsion



Electric Propulsion



Tether Propulsion



Laser Propulsion



Nuclear Propulsion

Orbital Path Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

LEO



MEO



GEO



Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Government & Defense



Commercial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Israel



Rest of MEA

