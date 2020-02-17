Space Propulsion Systems Market, Forecast to 2025 - Space Start-ups & Private Corps Joining Governments in Creating and Launching Satellites

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Space Propulsion Systems Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global space propulsion systems market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.



In the last fifteen years, the business of space exploration changed substantially, with space startups and private corporations joining governments in creating and launching satellites and other spacecraft with the launch vehicles. Thus, the demand for the space propulsion systems has increased.



The shift from traditional propulsions (chemical propulsion system) in spacecraft to the new generation propulsions systems (electric propulsion system) is expected to open new market opportunities in the coming years.



The Launch Vehicle Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share in 2019



As of 2019, the launch vehicle segment had the highest market share in the space propulsion systems market. The large share of the market is primarily due to the higher cost of the propulsion systems in the launch vehicle compared to the propulsion systems in the spacecraft.



The amount of thrust which needs to be generated for taking a spacecraft or a satellite to the orbit is thousand times more compared to the thrust required by the satellite to deliver small and precise impulses to accurately control the position or attitude of the satellites in the orbits.



The number of launches of small satellites, whose propulsion systems are a lot cheaper compared to that of conventional satellites, has increased a lot in the recent past. This is also a reason for the expected reduction in the market share of the spacecraft segment.



The United States Dominated the Market in 2019



The United States dominated the market in 2019, mainly due to the ongoing space launches and new product developments in the country. The growth of space propulsion systems market in the United States is majorly driven by the on-going space exploration missions carried out by NASA and the increasing satellite launches by the US Department of Defense. The United States made 22, 29, and 31 orbital launches in the years 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively.



NASA is investing in startup companies to develop advanced propulsion systems for small satellites. In June 2019, NASA selected six research and development projects under its Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program Phase II funding for the development of new high-impulse thrusters and communication technologies for spacecraft. NASA is also working on the Solar Electric Propulsion (SEP) project, which is aimed at extending the length and capabilities of ambitious new exploration and science missions.



Competitive Landscape



Some of the prominent players in the space propulsion systems market are Safran, Blue Origin, Moog, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and Space Exploration Technologies Corp.



The market of space propulsion systems is highly fragmented with many players providing a wide range of products from small components of propulsion systems to complete propulsion systems. The investment supports by various government and space agencies for the startups are expected to ease the entry of new players into the market in the years to come.



Players in the industry are acquiring smaller technology companies to increase their capabilities. For instance, Aerojet Rocketdyne acquired 3D Material Technologies (3DMT), to increase its capabilities in additive manufacturing technologies to reduce costs and improve the efficiency of proven rocket engines. Strategic acquisitions like these are expected to make the market further competitive.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Spacecraft

5.1.1 Chemical Propulsion Systems

5.1.2 Electric Propulsion Systems

5.1.3 Other Propulsion Systems

5.2 Launch Vehicle

5.2.1 Solid Propulsion System

5.2.2 Liquid Propulsion System

5.2.3 Hybrid Propulsion System

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 United States

5.3.2 Russia

5.3.3 China

5.3.4 India

5.3.5 Israel

5.3.6 Japan

5.3.7 Rest of the World



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

6.2.2 Accion Systems Inc.

6.2.3 Blue Origin

6.2.4 Moog Inc.

6.2.5 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.

6.2.6 Avio S.p.A.

6.2.7 Yuzhnoye SDO

6.2.8 OHB SE

6.2.9 IHI Corp.

6.2.10 Sierra Nevada Corporation

6.2.11 Safran SA

6.2.12 Northrop Grumman Corporation



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yf6p4e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

