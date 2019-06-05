Space Racers Counting Down to the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon Landing With Nationwide Grandparents Storytelling Contest

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 mission and Moon landing this July, Space Race, LLC, the global production company behind the popular and award-winning preschool television series, Space Racers®, today announced a nationwide contest "When I was Your Age…" seeking the most compelling Apollo 11 memories from the baby boomer generation to share with their grandchildren. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, a national treasure for those seeking to discover and experience the story of NASA, is providing the Grand Prize "One Day Space Adventure" in Kennedy Space Center, FL to the winning grandparent and family of up to four. The Grand Prize will also include a "meet and greet" with a veteran NASA astronaut. Additional finalists will receive high-quality telescopes and binoculars from the leading astronomy retailer, Explore Scientific.

Space Racers has long used real-world Space and Science events, such as August 2017's Total Solar Eclipse, to excite and engage children with the wonders of space and to provide applicable STEM and Space education content. The 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 is a natural opportunity for young children to learn from their greatest teachers — their families. Grandparents and Parents are invited to submit a photo and their personal Apollo 11 memories at www.SpaceRacers.com/Apollo, entering to win a chance at an all-expenses paid Grand Prize three-day, two-night trip to Orlando, FL and a "One Day Space Adventure" courtesy of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, accompanying their grandchild (four persons total). Submissions open today and will be accepted until July 1 at 11:59pm EDT.

"Space Racers is on a mission to tap into the curiosity of preschoolers and engage them with the wonders of the universe. This time, we want to bring in the adults as well, taking them back to their own memories of the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon Landing," says Matthias Schmitt, Chief Operating Officer of Space Racers. "We hope that grownups sharing their excitement with their children and grandchildren can help inspire the next generation of Space Explorers to take their own giant leap. We are grateful that Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is providing this peerless experience for one lucky family. There is no better place to celebrate Apollo 11 than at the launch site from which it all began."

Space Racers and Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will together choose the twelve most compelling Apollo 11 memories, on which the public will then vote beginning on July 8. Additional prizes will be awarded to finalists with the most votes including: a FirstLight Telescope (First Prize, retail $899.95), Explore One by Explore Scientific Gemini II Telescopes, Explore One by Explore Scientific Aurora II Telescopes and BRESSER Travel 7x50 Binoculars courtesy of Explore Scientific; and an "Ultimate Space Racers Toy Pack," complete with the entire Space Racers toy and merchandise line including the "Mission to Mars Launch Pack," 4 plush Cadet Toys, 4 t-shirts, and Coloring & Activity Books.

To enter the contest, visit www.SpaceRacers.com/Apollo or Space Racers on Facebook: Facebook.com/spaceracers

Applauded by parents and critics for its STEM-focused curricular themes, Space Racers features some of NASA's most famous scientific explorations, including Mercury's MESSENGER probe, the Voyager One spacecraft, and Mars rovers Curiosity, Opportunity, and Spirit.

About Space Racers®

Space Racers follows Eagle, Robyn, Hawk, Starling, Raven and their fellow cadets as they explore the solar system and the universe. Headmaster Crane, Professor Coot and other faculty members of the Stardust Space Academy guide the cadets on missions that cover heliophysics, earth science, planetary science and astrophysics among many science disciplines explained at a preschool level. The stunning CGI animation plus authentic sounds and images from outer space provided by NASA bring the richness of space and diversity of planetary landscapes, as well as the characters, vividly to life for young minds. Season Two, which debuted on NBCUniversal Universal Kids in November 2016, focuses on some important emotional issues including bullying and growing up with physical challenges, by introducing new Stardust Space Academy cadets like brash transfer student Kite, and young Merlin, a rocket born with one short wing. Space Racers characters are available via the Space Racers App for iTunes or Google Play (Android). Check your local schedule for air times: universalkids.com/schedule.

About Space Race, LLC

Space Race, LLC, based in New York, is the global production company behind Space Racers and specializes in children's programming and educational entertainment. Space Racers currently airs in over 150 countries and territories across the globe and is available in more than 30 languages. Honors include numerous awards including the American Public Television Programming Excellence Award, Parents Choice Awards and a Cynopsis !magination Award. To learn more about Space Racers, visit www.spaceracers.com.

About Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex brings to life the epic story of the U.S. space program, offering a full day or more of fun, inspiration and educational activities. This includes the Apollo/Saturn V Center, which features an actual Saturn V Moon rocket, and is currently being upgraded and expanded in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch and Moon landing. Also included with admission are Heroes & Legends, featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame®, presented by Boeing, the Kennedy Space Center Bus Tour, Space Shuttle Atlantis®, Shuttle Launch Experience®, 3D space films, Astronaut Encounter, Journey To Mars: Explorers Wanted, Science on a Sphere®, and the Rocket Garden. Add-on experiences available for an additional fee include the new Astronaut Training Experience® Exploring with Lockheed Martin, Cosmic Quest®, Dine With An Astronaut and Special Interest Tours. Only 45 minutes from Orlando, Fla., Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex opens daily at 9 a.m. with closing times varying by season. Admission is $57 + tax for adults and $47 + tax for children ages 3 – 11. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex offers annual passes starting at $82 + tax for adults and $67 + tax for children ages 3 – 11. For more information, call 877-313-2610 or visit www.KennedySpaceCenter.com.

About Explore Scientific

Based out of Springdale, Arkansas, Explore Scientific is an optics company that has been on a mission for the last decade to provide enthusiasts of all skill levels the tools and guidance they need to explore the skies above and the world around. The company is involved in designing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing high-quality observation instruments and accessories such as telescopes, eyepieces, microscopes and binoculars. For more information about the company, visit www.explorescientificusa.com.

