SpaceLink Accelerates Pace of Growth, Adds Top Space Industry Execs to Drive Forward the Information Superhighway for the Space Economy

MCLEAN, Va., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpaceLink, a company that is building an information superhighway for the space economy, today announced that it added three top space industry executives to its team. They bring deep expertise in finance, program management, and the U.S. government intelligence community, to drive forward the relay service that provides secure, continuous, high-capacity communications between LEO spacecraft and the ground.

The company named Alan Khalili as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Khalili brings experience from mobile satellite services provider Iridium and he helped found Aireon, a company that leveraged hosted payloads to provide a global air traffic surveillance system. Jim Schwenke joined the team as Vice President, Intelligence Community, bringing experience from BAE Systems, Leidos, Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Air Force. Erik Levine is now Vice President, Space Segment Program Management. He spent much of his previous career at satellite manufacturer Space Systems Loral and more recently he was a senior program manager for robotic-assisted surgery company, Intuitive.

"As the pace of growth at SpaceLink accelerates, we continue to attract the industry's top professionals who are inspired by our business strategy and the opportunity to contribute to our game changing data relay service," said David Bettinger, Chief Executive Officer at SpaceLink.

The SpaceLink relay network is designed to pick up where the U.S. Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System (TDRSS) leaves off, and go beyond with unprecedented capacity that leverages today's technology advances. It helps close the business case for Earth observation companies, commercial space stations, satellite servicers and tugs, and meets requirements for the U.S. government and close allies that need to leverage industry solutions to maximize capabilities.

About SpaceLink

SpaceLink will help advance humanity to a new age of space commerce, exploration, environmental awareness, and security. The Always in Sight™ data relay system provides global coverage to empower space system operators to maximize use of their assets. SpaceLink Corporation is headquartered in the Washington DC area and has offices in Silicon Valley, California. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited, a public company traded on the Australian stock exchange.

