SpacePole, Inc., an Ergonomic Solutions Company, and OtterBox announce collaboration to introduce the mCase Duo™ for the OtterBox uniVERSE range for smartphone and tablet mPOS integration

NORCROSS, Ga., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpacePole, Inc., an Ergonomic Solutions Company, the leader in the design, manufacture and supply of mounting & mobility solutions for point-of-sale technology, today announced that it has formed a collaboration with OtterBox, a global innovator of premium protective products for smartphones and tablets, to provide a versatile and cost-efficient solution to integrate mPOS solutions for retail and hospitality.

The partnership provides a simple way to combine the SpacePole® mCase Duo™, – a range of protective, integration cases for mobile payment devices including those from Ingenico, Verifone, Pax and Miura, with the OtterBox uniVERSE Case System for Apple and Samsung tablets and smartphones. These solutions have the added advantage of being able to broaden the use of existing payment terminals and handheld devices and help maximise the return on hardware investment.

The mCase Duo solution also allows for tablets in a uniVERSE case to be mounted to a SpacePole® to create a static TabletPOS solution, with added quick release for instant mPOS.

Ian Dewar, CEO, The Ergonomic Solutions Group said, "We are delighted to partner with OtterBox. This relationship sees two market leading brands come together to deliver innovative solutions that combine their acknowledged expertise. At a time when consumers are looking for social distancing and a sense of wellbeing in store and hospitality environments, utilizing integrated mPOS solutions such as these allows the customer to make payments at a place that's both convenient and comfortable to them."

"OtterBox uniVERSE Case System is designed with versatility in mind," said Brian Jacoby, Sr. Vice President of OtterBox for Business Sales. "This platform allows companies like Ergonomic Solutions and SpacePole, Inc. to integrate and connect their technologies in ways that enhance the use of devices in the field."

