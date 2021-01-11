Spacesaver And Bradford Systems Leverage Long-Time Relationship To Help Wisconsin Organizations Optimize Space

FORT ATKINSON, Wis., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisconsinites looking to save time, optimize space, or improve security in their workplace have new resources to call on. Bradford Systems, Spacesaver's Chicago-based distributorship, has expanded its sales territory into Wisconsin as of January 1, 2021.

"Bradford Systems has been a great partner to Spacesaver since our founding nearly 50 years ago," said Spacesaver President and CEO Mark Haubenschild. "We look forward to many more decades of shared success and the Bradford team helping organizations right in our backyard."

With clients like Northwestern University, The Field Museum, the Chicago Public Library, and hundreds of businesses, police departments, hospitals, and more, Bradford brings a wealth of space planning experience and expertise to Wisconsin—with a new, Wisconsin-based team and office in place.

"Our goal has always been to help our clients become more efficient through better design," said Dave Bradford, principal at Bradford Systems. "We specialize in helping make sure that everyone has what they need, when and where they need it—and we are thrilled to be bringing that to the Badger state."

Spacesaver's office and factory are located in southern Wisconsin, so finding the right distribution partner was essential. "Wisconsin is our home, and we want to provide the very best partner for our neighbors," Haubenschild said. "Bradford Systems is that partner."

Wisconsin businesses, architects, and others looking to optimize space and workflows can contact us at 800.255.8170 to arrange a free, no obligation space assessment with the combined Spacesaver and Bradford team.

About Spacesaver

Spacesaver manufactures a full range of innovative storage solutions. In-house teams of engineers, project managers, and manufacturers work with an extensive distribution network to provide clients with reliable, well-designed storage solutions that optimize space, streamline workflows, and integrate seamlessly into any space. Spacesaver is a subsidiary of KI. Learn more at spacesaver.com.

About Bradford Systems

Bradford Systems was founded in 1968 and became one of Spacesaver's original seven distributorships soon afterward. The firm sells and supports Spacesaver's high-density mobile shelving, steel lockers, museum cabinets, and other products in Illinois, eastern Missouri, northern Indiana, and Wisconsin. Learn more at bradfordsystems.com.

Contact: Amanda Wollin

Director of Marketing

920.563.0717

[email protected]

SOURCE Spacesaver Corporation

