Spacious launches first out-of-home advertising campaign with D3 NYC

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spacious recently launched the company's first out-of-home advertising campaign in neighborhoods across New York City and San Francisco. The campaign, developed by creative marketing agency D3 NYC, aims to highlight Spacious' simplified workspace solution for urban professionals on the move.

"We wanted to convey to city dwellers that our drop-in workspaces are a resource, where you can walk right in, plug in, and get things done," said Alie Stone, Director of Brand and Community at Spacious. "D3 brought that to life with an out-of-home campaign that's simple, minimal, and cuts through the noise in a busy urban landscape."

The ads, featured on billboards, taxi toppers, bus shelters, public Wi-Fi hubs, and direct mailers, was an opportunity for D3 NYC to communicate the spaces and amenities available in Spacious' citywide network more directly to current and new customers.

"Spacious' value proposition is relevant to a huge group of city dwellers, and an out-of-home campaign allows us to reach that broad swath in an impactful way," said Samantha McKinnon, President of D3 NYC. "It's exciting to work with a company that is taking such an innovative approach to workspace membership. Turning otherwise unused spaces across the city into productive workplaces provides members with a convenient, flexible, and environmentally conscious solution."

Spacious is a membership that provides unlimited access to a growing network of drop-in workspaces that are setup for productivity. One membership fee gives you use of every space with dependable high-speed wifi, complimentary coffee & tea, guest hours to host guests/meetings, and plenty of seating options and outlets to plug in and focus. Every location is managed by an on-site team to maintain a great environment free of distractions, as well as to greet guests and answer any questions you might have about the location. You can also use Spacious anytime with a $20 Day Pass that gives you access to every location in the network for 24 hours. More information about Spacious is available on www.spacious.com.

