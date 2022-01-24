Spades New Biotech is a Game-Changer in Climate Change

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spades announces Ecofit™, a biotech fostering forest vitality and hardiness. Trees are nature's solution for removing greenhouse gases and slowing global warming. Ecofit selects trees for resilience to improve investor returns, mitigate climate change, and save habitats.

Climate change makes it hard to choose flourishing trees for regreening projects. Depleted soils caused by prior land-uses also create challenges. Trees that once grew on a site may no longer do so. In addition, little is known about most tree species. Short-term planting trials or past observations lack reliability. Understandably, landscape planners may default to well-known non-native species, displacing local biodiversity.

A tree's measured ecological fit (ecofit) grows a greener future. Ecofit reveals the exact abiotic needs of a species and variety. This includes light, water, soil, nutrients, temperature, etc. Through Ecofit, foresters can screen and rank trees' suitability for local conditions and site objectives.

Ecofit has laboratory-tested the tech across over 400 tree species in 30 ecosystems globally. Ecofit rates a given species' fitness for local conditions using tree biopsies, soil tests, and climate data. Lab testing quickly reveals a vast amount of data that helps speed up the process of restoring trees and ecosystems.

"Serious climate mitigation requires serious investment, which requires serious risk mitigation. Ecofit is the only testing method to predict tree success. The critical win is to have trees thrive, not just survive. Even if an apple tree grows only 10% more apples, it can be the difference between profit and loss. This applies to timber, carbon, habitats, fruits, nuts, and all the benefits we receive from trees," says Raymond Menard, CEO and Founder of Spades.

Ecofit is available for any large-scale regreening project in the world. Future development is planned on other types of plants.

Spades is a Specific Benefit Corporation committed to developing profitable projects to reforest the world. Our vision is to sustain the world by integrating thriving human, environmental, and economic solutions. For more information, visit www.spades.life.

