Spain - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spain's telcos sign more fibre sharing agreements

Spain's telecom market is one of the largest in Europe, supported by a population of more than 46 million.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5608437







The poor economic climate which followed the GFC in 2008/9 was exacerbated by high unemployment and reduced disposable income among consumers. A five-year recession, with falling GDP, effectively ended in 2014 when the economy showed a steady return to growth and this has been sustained since then: growing confidence among investors has been palpable since 2015. Revenue from the telecom sector has grown since 2016 in line with the overall economic recovery. The improved business climate should augur well for the sector into 2019.



Mobile penetration is on a par with the European average and there remains room for further growth, particularly in the mobile broadband segment which has been supported by continuing investment in infrastructure among operators, with a particular emphasis on 5G. There is effective competition from four MNOs and a growing number of resellers and MVNOs. This competition, together with regulated roaming and mobile termination rates, has driven down the cost of mobile calls. The market has seen considerable changes in recent years, including the acquisition of Yoigo by Másmóvil, by which the latter has become a full-service provider.



Orange Spain and Vodafone Spain have acquired fixed-line operators in a bid to compete more effectively with Telefónica in bundled service offerings. Másmóvil, operating under the Yoigo banner, has also become one of the main FttP providers in the country through its own network infrastructure as well as through network share agreements with Telefónica, Vodafone Spain and Orange Spain.



In recent quarters Spain's broadband market has shifted from copper to fibre infrastructure. By mid-2018 fibre accounted for half of all fixed broadband connections. Telefónica continues to invest heavily in fibre infrastructure while its recent access deal with Vodafone Spain has significantly increased the latter's footprint. Vodafone offers a 1Gb/s service across much of its network, while in the cable sector the company has also invested in DOSCIS3.1 technology.



This report on the Spanish telecom market provides sector statistics and profiles of the main players, as also an analysis on the main regulatory issues. The report also examines the fixed and wireless broadband markets, noting developments in technologies including fibre and broadband powerline. In addition the report covers statistics and analyses on the mobile voice and data sectors, including an appraisal of regulatory issues and technologies, and the strategies of the major providers in a fiercely competitive market.



Key developments:

Regulator concludes 3.7GHz spectrum auction;

Telefónica joins the 5G Technological Cities project;

Orange Spain teams up with Ericsson to trial 5G;

Vodafone Spain launches Spain's first NB-IoT network;

Vodafone Spain contracts Huawei to upgrade its HFC network with DOCSIS3.1, launches a 1Gb/s broadband service to four million premises;

Regulator sets pricing for competitors to access Telefónica's fibre network;

Fibre broadband accounting for 50% of all fixed-line broadband connections;

Report update includes the regulator's market data updates to June 2018, telcos' operating and financial data to Q2 2018, recent market developments



Companies mentioned in this report:

Telefónica (Movistar), Orange Spain, Vodafone Spain, Lebara, Lycamobile, Másmóvil, YouMobile, Ono, Jazztel



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5608437



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

