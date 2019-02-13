Spain Animation, VFX & Games Industry Report 2019: $2.13 Billion Market Strategies, Trends & Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spain Animation, VFX & Games Industry: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Spain's animation industry is also known as Spanimation. Spain's animation industry consists of small and large firms. Spain's animation sector is the fourth largest in Europe and consists of about 200 companies.

The main Spanish markets for animation are Malaga, San Sebastian and Cordoba. Today, most Spanish animation producers are based in Barcelona, although some are based in Madrid and Valencia. Globally Spanish animation is well accepted and is exported to over 150 countries.

Spanish animation is a well-respected global brand known for its high-quality output, talented professionals and creative excellence. This has helped Spanish animation production houses to clock majority of their revenues from overseas markets, with many of the production houses generating about 50% to 80% of their annual revenue from overseas markets as against production houses in other countries in Europe which generate about 30% of their overall revenues.

Spain's animation industry is fuelled by the growth in 3D work and new markets, abroad and at home, such as digital TV, cable and multimedia. The cost of Spanish animation remains relatively cheaper than other major European competitors. This competitive edge coupled with skill has Spain's animation companies increasingly working on an international level. Spanish producers have been collaborating with foreign co-producers. Spain's animation studios are also well versed in merchandising.

The industry is seeing an increasing demand for content from the Asian market. Correspondingly the animation exports to Asian countries such as China, Korea and Japan have grown exponentially. Asian demand for animation content is a function of growing exposure of Asian audiences to overseas animation.

The demand from Asia accounts for about 8% of the revenues of the industry and is expected to grow at double-digit rates in the near future. This makes Asia an important market for Spanish productions, coming after Europe, USA, and Latin America. The Spanish games market is growing at a fast pace and revenues touched US$ 2.13 billion in 2018. Spain has over 23 million active game users.

