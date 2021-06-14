Spain Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach Revenues of USD 1.97 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Spain data center market report.

Spain data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.86% during the period 2020−2026. Spain data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 42 existing data center and 4 upcoming facilities spread across 12 locations, including Madrid, Barcelona, and other locations.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Spain is an emerging market in Western Europe , where Madrid is the leading data center market, with 23 unique colocation data center facilities accounting for over 75% of the existing power capacity. The increase in the adoption of cloud-based services, and the enterprise digitalization drive, involving migration from on-premises to colocation facilities is likely to drive the colocation services market during 2021–2026. The market will witness an increase in new entrants building data centers in Spain , such as the entry of NTT Global Data Centers and EgdeConneX in 2020. Also, the entry of real estate and equity firms such as Merlin Properties and I Squared Capital through acquisitions and development of data centers will increase investments in Spain . The Barcelona Synchrotron Park is a major data center cluster in Spain , with four operational facilities, and offering an additional 400,000 square feet of land for development, with access to 42MW of power capacity in May 2020 . In 2020, Spain generated over 43% of its electricity via renewable energy, with wind and solar energy sources contributing over 2,500MW power. The government aims to install 50 GW of renewable energy by 2030 as part of its National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Spain

in Facilities Covered (Existing): 42



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 4



Coverage: 12 Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Spain

in Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)



Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 9 IT infrastructure providers, 10 construction service providers, 13 support infrastructure providers, and 8 data center investors

Spain Data Center Market – Segmentation

The demand for servers suitable for the cloud environment will continue to grow during the forecast period as service providers are expanding their presence across the country. The procurement of ODM servers by hyperscale data center operators and other enterprises is likely to grow on the YOY basis in the market.

The growth of lithium-ion UPS systems is likely to grow in the market with the gradual replacement of VRLA batteries. The application of lithium-ion UPS systems is growing as they offer benefits such as reduced OPEX through low maintenance costs and decreased UPS battery failures.

Several data center operators in Spain have adopted free cooling techniques in facilities. Increasing data center development will be a major source for heating communities in Spain through waste heat recovery/district heating technique.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

Madrid

Other Cities

Spain Data Center Market – Dynamics

In 2021, the Internet penetration in Spain stands at 91%. The percentage of Internet users in Spain has increased by 3% from 2020 to 2021. The percentage of social media users in the country has increased by over 8 million users, growing at a rate of over 25% from 2020 to 2021. As of 2021, the number of mobile connections in Spain stands at over 54 million. With over 85% people's participation, WhatsApp was the most used social media in Spain, followed by Facebook YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram in 2020. The increasing use of internet facilities is aiding the growth of data center facilities in Spain.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Cloud Computing driving Data Center Demand in Spain

Big Data and IoT boosting Data Center Investments

5G Deployment to boost Data Center Growth in Spain

Increased use AI-based Infrastructure to aid Data Center Growth

Spain Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Madrid



Barcelona



Other Locations

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area, Power Capacity, and Cities)

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos



Broadcom



Cisco System



Dell Technologies



Fujitsu



Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)



IBM



Juniper Networks



Lenovo

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub Contractors

Arup



ARSMAGNA



EYP Mission Critical Facilities



Ferrovial



IDOM



ISG



Mercury Engineering



Quark



PQC Power Quality Control



Aeon Engineering

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB



Caterpillar



Cummins



Delta Electronics



Eaton



Gesab



Legrand



Piller Power Systems



Rolls-Royce Power Systems



Rittal



Schneider Electric



STULZ



Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

Aire Networks



DATA4



AWS (Amazon Web Services)



Digital Realty



EQT Infrastructure (EdgeConneX)



Equinix



NTT Global Data Centers



Nabiax

