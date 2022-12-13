Spain Lawn Mowers Market Research Report 2022-2027: Efficient, Connected and Autonomous Mowers Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spain Lawn Mowers Market Analysis & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Spain lawn mowers market is estimated to reach USD 947.23 million in 2027 from 665.55 million, growing with a CAGR of 6.06% from 2022-2027.

The rising demand for lawn care equipment in the country is ascribed to the growing innovations and technologies of autonomous mowers. The autonomous mowers market in the country is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.65%. Hence, manufacturers focus on enhancing their product efficiency, battery capabilities, and run time, significantly raising the market demand.

Moreover, innovations such as mowers enable users to connect the equipment with smartphones, which allows individuals to remotely access with the help of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or cellular connectivity, which is gaining popularity among the end-users.



Modern lithium-ion batteries are supporting the growth of these smart lawn mowers in the Spain lawn mowers market. Moreover, the Spanish government has invested over USD 2.93 billion in new electric and hybrid vehicle models adapted to the 2050 climate neutrality target.

Hence, the investments are increasing the demand for lithium batteries in the country, thereby supporting the demand for electric-powered lawn mowers. Furthermore, the government is also planning to ban domestic fossil fuels by 2050, which is expected to boost the demand for electric or battery power products.



The value added to the construction industry is expected to remain significant during the forecast period due to foreign investments. While the lower interest rates and higher employment propel the residential sector, the commercial sector drives its demand from retail and hotel construction projects.



Home improvement is also gaining momentum in the countries, which is expected to expand the lawn areas. In the country, around 75.10% of total residentials are single-ownership residents. The rising number of single residentials is growing the residential sector across countries, raising the demand for lawnmowers in the industry.

In Spain, the residential segment dominates the industry by accounting for the highest revenue industry share of 62.46%. With the rising disposable income and standard of living, individuals are increasingly investing in lawn maintenance activities. Hence, such factors support the demand for lawnmowers in the residential segment.



Additionally, landscaping services are gaining popularity among several end-users as the lack of knowledge of properly using the equipment causes damage to the lawn and sometimes leads to accidents. Hence, hiring professionals ensures the lawn's and the user's safety. Moreover, golf sport in Spain is witnessing significant growth in participation year-over-year.

In 2021, the number of registered golfers across Spain reached around 300,00. Hence, the above factors are raising the demand for lawnmowers in the Spain lawn mowers market.

MARKET GROWTH & TRENDS

GASOLINE PRICE TREND



The increase in gasoline prices in the country resulted in a massive challenge for consumers and businesses. In 2022, the gasoline price in the country was around USD 1.94 per liter. The difference in prices is due to various subsidies and taxes that are offered and charged by governments. Hence, the constant increase in gasoline prices in the country drives consumers toward electric or autonomous lawn mowers, thereby supporting Spain lawn mowers market growth.



EXPANSION OF GREEN SPACES



Lawn mowers have been significantly increasing in the residential and commercial sectors and are used in numerous applications in golf courses, backyards, and others. Considering that green spaces provide aesthetic benefits, many gardens, parklands, and public green spaces are constantly being incorporated into urban planning.

Barcelona Nature Plan 2030 aims to increase the connectivity between single green areas and between urbanized and green spaces and to increase greenery in the city's densest and less green zones. Hence, the Spain lawn mower market will significantly boost by increasing expansions.



INDUSTRY GROWTH TRENDS

In 2021 there were around 500 golf courses in the country, with most courses focused on the top golfing courses such as Escorpion. Betera, Valencia, is one of the best golf courses worldwide. Hence, it is expected to generate a high demand for lawnmowers and support the Spain lawn mowers market.

According to the Hotel Investment Report, Spain's hotel investments had reached USD 3.13 billion in 2021 (properties to be converted into hotels and land for hotel use). Hence, such development in the country is driving the industry for lawnmowers.

The Spanish government focuses on net-zero emissions and plans to ban domestic fossil fuels by 2050. Hence, such initiatives push the demand for cordless mowers in the Spain lawn mowers market.

The Spanish government is investing around USD 34.29 million in maintaining historical heritage for tourist use. Hence, the abovementioned factors are expected to push the consumption of lawnmowers in the country.

Football is one of the popular sports in Spain. FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF are among the famous football clubs in the country. The wider application of sports fields requires continuous maintenance, which expects to support the growth of products in the market.

MARKET CHALLENGES



The government and environmental bodies are mandating water restrictions in Spain. For instance, the government of Catalonia limits water consumption in 150 municipalities to two hundred liters per person per day in the current drought situation. Hence, such factors are declining the lawn care activities among individuals, thereby declining the sales of lawn mowers in the Spain lawn mowers market.



The rising gasoline prices in the country are hampering the consumption of gasoline. Moreover, the administration plans to ban gasoline exploration from promoting greenhouse gas emissions. Hence, such factors are hampering the demand for gasoline lawnmowers.

However, it will propel the use of battery power products, thereby expected to raise the demand for autonomous mowers in the Spain lawn mowers market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Spain's electric cordless lawn mowers industry was valued at USD 62.89 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 94.91 million by 2027.

electric cordless lawn mowers industry was valued at in 2021 and is expected to reach by 2027. The Spain lawn mower market witnessed a shipment of 904.06 thousand units in 2021, which is likely to reach 1,244.11 thousand units in 2027.

lawn mower market witnessed a shipment of 904.06 thousand units in 2021, which is likely to reach 1,244.11 thousand units in 2027. Spain has more than 60 small and large football grounds, 500 golf courses, and 13,000 tennis courts. The broader usage of sports fields requires continuous maintenance, which is expected to support the growth of the product in the Spain lawn mowers market.

has more than 60 small and large football grounds, 500 golf courses, and 13,000 tennis courts. The broader usage of sports fields requires continuous maintenance, which is expected to support the growth of the product in the lawn mowers market. The average water reserve of Spain is 40.4%. Recently Spain has been experiencing one of the worst drought situations; in 2021, it witnessed 47% drying in reservoirs of their capacity.

is 40.4%. Recently has been experiencing one of the worst drought situations; in 2021, it witnessed 47% drying in reservoirs of their capacity. In 2018, Husqvarna Group announced to launch of Alexa capabilities for its robotic mowers is likely to offer high growth opportunities for vendors in the Spain lawn mowers market.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Husqvarna

Deere & Company

STIGA

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker Robert Bosch

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendor:

Bad Boys Mowers

Briggs & Stratton

Hustler

Kubota Corporation

Turflynx

Makita Corporation

SCAG Power Equipment

Chervon Group

Ariens Company

Ryobi Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. Agenda



2. Market Definition



3. Scope of Study

3.1. Inclusion

3.2. Exclusion



4. Report Assumptions



5. Index



6. Lawn Mower Market Size & Forecast

6.1. Market Size & Forecast - Revenue 2021-2027

6.2. Market Size & Forecast - Unit Shipment 2021-2027



7. Import & Export Statistics

7.1. Leading 10 Spain Importing Countries 2019 - 2021

7.2. Leading 10 Spain Exporting Countries 2019 - 2021



8. Market by Product Type

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Market by Product Type

8.3. Walk-Behind Mowers

8.4. Self-Propelled Lawn Mower

8.5. Push Mower

8.6. Hover Mower

8.7. Reel/Cylinder Mower

8.8. Ride-On Mower

8.9. Standard Ride-On Mower

8.10. Zero-Turn Lawn Mower

8.11. Lawn Tractor

8.12. Garden Tractor

8.13. Robotic Lawn Mowers



9. Lawn Mower Market by End-Users

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market by End-User Type

9.3. Residential Users

9.4. Professional Landscaping Services

9.5. Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

9.6. Government & Others



10. Lawn Mower Market by Fuel Type

10.1. Market Overview

10.2. Market by Fuel Type

10.3. Gas-Powered Lawn Mower

10.4. Electric Corded Lawn Mower

10.5. Electric-Cordless Lawn Mower

10.6. Manual-Powered Lawn Mowers

10.7. Propane-Powered Lawn Mowers



11. Lawn Mower Market by Distribution Channels

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Market by Distribution Channels

11.3. Offline

11.4. Online



12. Lawn Mower Market - Key Trends



13. Lawn Mower Market - Key Drivers



14. Lawn Mower Market - Key Restraints

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Key Market Players



16. Quantitative Summary

16.1. By Product Type

16.2. By End-User

16.3. By Fuel Type

16.4. By Distribution Channel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/avfh9e

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets