SpamTitan Named the Leader in 2019 G2 Crowd Report on Email Security Gateways

GALWAY, Ireland and TAMPA, Fla., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TitanHQ the leader in business email security, today announced it has been recognized as a leader in the G2 Crowd Grid® Spring 2019 Report for Email Security. G2 Crowd's user awards is a definitive ranking of the best software companies and products worldwide. The report highlights top-reviewed email security solutions that enable companies to prevent email and web-based threats and ensure employee compliance.

By being named a leader in this highly competitive category, SpamTitan continues to distinguish itself with the highest rating for customer satisfaction. In the Spring email security report SpamTitan consistently rated above average on all key metrics including Quality of Support, Ease of Use, Meets Requirements and ease of administration.

97 percent of users rated it 4 or 5 stars, with 92 percent of users confirming they would recommend SpamTitan. The 'Quality of Support' score of 94 percent was 10 percent higher than the average score. SpamTitan email security was the clear leader on the G2 Crowd grid ahead of Proofpoint, Mimecast, Barracuda, Solarwinds & Cisco. An incredible achievement for a product that is significantly more affordable than the market leaders.

"TitanHQ are honored that our flagship email security solution SpamTitan has been named a leader in the email security gateway category. Our customers value the uncompromised security and real-time threat detection. The overwhelmingly positive feedback from SpamTitan users on G2 Crowd is indicative of our commitment to ensuring the highest levels of customer success," said Ronan Kavanagh, CEO, TitanHQ.

Customers who left reviews on G2 Crowd stated:

"The whole experience as a whole was very pleasant, I was looking at SpamTitan as it's a lower cost alternative to some other anti-spam products without losing any functionality.

"The degree of customization and logging is amazing. You can account for everything going in or out of your organization and set filtering rules to match any scenario. Performance of the web UI and functions like searching and reporting are lightning quick.

"SpamTitan has some of the best filtering we've seen compared to other products, it does an excellent job when configured right of capturing a high volume of spam. It's relatively simple to get around and set it up, and runs in a very lightweight VMware appliance."

Visit the SpamTitan profile on G2 to see all independent reviews.

About G2 Crowd Grids

G2 Crowd allows visitors to leave real-time reviews to help companies objectively assess what is best for their business. The platform leverages more than 500,000 independent user reviews, which are read by more than 1.5 million visitors each month. Reviews spanned across nearly 60,000 software products, with every single review vetted by an individual person to ensure legitimacy. Each quarter, G2 Crowd publishes its grid report, ranking solutions to determine market presence, satisfaction scores from customers, and market leadership.

About G2 Crowd, Inc.

The world's leading marketplace for business software and services, G2 Crowd drives better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on more than 500,000 peer reviews and synthesized social data. Over 23 million business buyers around the world have trusted G2 Crowd to gain unique insights. Co-founded in 2012, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace.

