Spangenberg Shibley & Liber LLP Files Police Brutality Lawsuit for Bipolar Garfield Heights Man

CLEVELAND, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys Jeremy Tor, Dennis Lansdowne, and Nick DiCello of Spangenberg Shibley & Liber LLP have brought a police brutality lawsuit against five officers of the Garfield Heights Police Department on behalf of a man with diagnosed mental illnesses who was beaten, Tased, and belittled by them in January. The lawsuit claims the officers acted with excessive force and violated the plaintiff's civil rights.

The plaintiff is Kenta Settles, who lives with multiple mental health difficulties. On January 23, 2020, Officer Michael Malak of the Garfield Heights PD stopped Settles and immediately tried to detain him. There was never any explanation as to why he was being stopped. Within moments, a second officer joined to force Settles to the ground, where he was Tased multiple times, beaten viciously about the head, and mocked.

Settles was taken into custody and indicted for felonious assault on an officer. He was put in the county jail on a $250,000 bond, where he remained until June.

The officers claimed Settles had been belligerent and uncooperative.

Bodycam footage reviewed in June showed a much different situation than the officers reported: Settles appears to be cooperative before being abused. Once the footage came to light, the county prosecutor dismissed the charges against Settles.

Once Settles was out of jail, he came to Spangenberg Shibley & Liber LLP to discuss his legal options. Attorneys Jeremy Tor, Dennis Lansdowne, and Nick DiCello have filed a police brutality lawsuit on his behalf and will be working as the lead counsel for the case, which seeks fair compensation for the injustice

Cleveland.com recently released a full article about the developing case and lawsuit, which can be read at https://www.cleveland.com/court-justice/2020/06/mentally-ill-man-spent-nearly-5-months-in-jail-before-body-cam-video-revealed-garfield-heights-officers-beat-tased-and-mocked-him.html. Inquiring parties can learn more about Spangenberg Shibley & Liber LLP and Attorneys Jeremy Tor, Dennis Lansdowne, and Nick DiCello by visiting https://www.spanglaw.com/.

SOURCE Spangenberg Shibley & Liber LLP

Related Links

https://www.spanglaw.com/

