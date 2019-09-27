Spanish Action League Celebrating 50 Years of Service to Community

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spanish Action League (La Liga) will host its annual gala on November 14, 2019 at the Marriott Hotel in downtown Syracuse celebrating 50 years of service to the community. This event supports services provided by the agency to clients of Onondaga County and the surrounding area. In addition to the formal gala, a silent auction will be held offering dinner vouchers and tickets to local events. Elisa Morales, La Liga's Executive Director stated she hopes to raise enough funds to assist the agency in its efforts to offer additional services to the community.

La Liga is a not for profit organization serving the Central New York Community since 1969. La Liga offers an array of programs including housing assistance, youth groups, health and wellness programs and translation services. For 50 years now, it has been a force striving to help a community that faces linguistic, cultural, educational, economic, and experiential barriers.

La Liga is an affiliate of Acacia Network, the leading Latino integrated care nonprofit in the nation. With 63 years of combined experience, Acacia has demonstrated the ability to scale high quality, comprehensive services in the community. The Network offers the community, from children to seniors, a pathway to behavioral and primary healthcare, housing, and empowerment.

La Liga is dedicated to serving the Spanish-speaking population in a 12-county region. Since 1969, it has strived to help a community that faces many barriers every day. La Liga bridges linguistic, cultural, and experiential gaps. The bilingual, bicultural staff works to create opportunities, economic development, and education that help people acculturate and enable the community as a whole to prosper. La Liga serves Onondaga, Cayuga, Oswego, Madison, and Cortland.

Acacia Network, an integrated care organization with offices in New York State, as well as Florida, Maryland, Tennessee, Georgia, Connecticut, Arkansas and Puerto Rico, is the leading Latino integrated care non-profit in the nation. Our mission is realized through three main service delivery systems: Primary Health Care, Behavioral Health Care, and Housing. Acacia Network has demonstrated ability to scale high quality, comprehensive services for thousands of the most vulnerable residents in the communities we serve.

