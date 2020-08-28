Spanish Broadcasting System Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call

MIAMI, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCQB: SBSAA) (the "Company") announced that it will post its second quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, August 31, 2020. The quarterly earnings release and reporting package will be available on the Company's website, at https://www.spanishbroadcasting.com/investor-relations/quarterly-reports by close of business on Monday, August 31, 2020.

The Company will host a webcast to discuss its second quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast can be found on the Company's website at http://www.spanishbroadcasting.com/webcasts-presentations. A replay of the webcast will also be available at http://www.spanishbroadcasting.com/webcasts-presentations for seven days.

You may also access via teleconference by dialing 412-317-5441 ten minutes prior to its scheduled start time. There will also be a replay available through Wednesday, September 16, 2020 which can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S) or 412-317-0088 (Int'l), passcode: 10147662.

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) owns and operates radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Puerto Rico, airing the Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Urbano format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform of over 300 affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a network television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, produces a nationwide roster of live concerts and events, and owns a stable of digital properties, including La Musica, a mobile app providing Latino-focused audio and video streaming content and HitzMaker, a new-talent destination for aspiring artists. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

Contacts:









Analysts and Investors

Analysts, Investors or Media José I. Molina

Brad Edwards Chief Financial Officer

The Plunkett Group (305) 441-6901

(212) 739-6740

