Spanish Broadcasting System Signs Multi-Year Agreement With Nielsen Audio

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announced that Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS) has entered into a long-term agreement for Nielsen Audio services. This multi-year renewal includes a continuation of their audio audience measurement licenses across all five PPM markets and the diary market of Puerto Rico. This also includes AIRE Radio Network, a national radio platform that creates, distributes, and markets leading Spanish language radio programming to over 300 affiliated stations, reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. Additionally, Nielsen Scarborough and the nationwide dataset are included.

Spanish Broadcasting System, headquartered in Miami, is the largest publicly traded Hispanic controlled media and entertainment company in the U.S. It owns 17 stations that collectively reach a third of the U.S. Hispanic population.

"Nielsen Ratings are an indispensable part of showcasing our value to advertisers," said Raul Alarcon President, CEO, and Chairman of Spanish Broadcasting System. Albert Rodriguez, SBS Chief Operating Officer added, "As our audio distribution and avenues to revenue expand, we are excited to have a long term agreement with Nielsen which will support our strategy."

"Spanish Broadcasting System's decades long commitment to the Hispanic market nationwide has resulted in an entertainment platform that serves both consumers and advertisers extraordinarily well," said Brad Kelly, Managing Director, Nielsen Audio. "Nielsen looks forward to our collaboration with Spanish Broadcasting System and their advertisers who stand to benefit from the growing economic, social, cultural and political influence of the Hispanic market."

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. owns and operates 17 radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Puerto Rico, airing the Spanish Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Latin Rhythmic format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform which creates, distributes and markets leading Spanish-language radio programming to over 300 affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. SBS also produces live concerts and events and owns multiple bilingual websites, including LaMusica, a mobile app providing content related to Latin music, entertainment, news and culture. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com .

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a leading global data and analytics company that provides a holistic and objective understanding of the media industry. With offerings spanning audience measurement, audience outcomes and content, Nielsen offers its clients and partners simple solutions to complex questions and optimizes the value of their investments and growth strategies. It is the only company that can offer de-duplicated cross-media audience measurement. Audience is EverythingTM to Nielsen and its clients, and Nielsen is committed to ensuring that every voice counts.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen offers measurement and analytics service in nearly 60 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on twitter.com/Nielsen , linkedin.com/company/nielsen , facebook.com/Nielsen and instagram.com/lifeatnielsen .

