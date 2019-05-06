SPAR Expands Contract With MiX Telematics in Southern Africa

MIDRAND, South Africa, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX) a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, announced today that one of Southern Africa's largest fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) retailers are expanding its adoption of MiX's solutions.

The SPAR Group has been a long-standing customer of MiX Telematics, with a few hundred vehicles under subscription. The Group owns the SPAR retail brand in the region and supports a network of independent retailers supplying goods and services to over 1000 SPAR stores across Southern Africa by means of its six distribution centres.

"These extensive relationships indicate how successful our solutions are at meeting the specific requirements of the FMCG industry. It is critical for these retailers to perform at optimum levels of efficiency, making MiX Telematics the ideal partner to help derive significant benefits," said Gert Pretorius, Managing Director at MiX Telematics Africa.

SPAR first started using MiX's solutions nine years ago. In addition to making use of MiX's premium solution, the retailer is now also subscribing to the MiX Track and React service aimed at improving the productivity and safety of their vehicles and drivers. The trucks will also be fitted with MiX's hands-free, in-vehicle communications device aimed at reducing the risk associated with making and receiving calls whilst driving.

"The safety of our drivers and the efficient delivery of the thousands of products being transported every day is of paramount importance. The additional MiX solutions enable our distribution centres to expand their vehicle and driver monitoring activities, in order to further improve the safety and security of our fleet," said Derek Roos, Group Fleet Optimisation Manager at the SPAR Group.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to more than 736,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

For further information:

Melanie Esterhuizen

Brand and Communications Manager (International)

T: 021-880-5601

M: 076-091-8221

E: melanie.esterhuizen@mixtelematics.com

SOURCE MiX Telematics

Related Links

http://www.mixtelematics.com

