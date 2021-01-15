SPARBAR Inc. Welcomes Former Boxer and Premiere Athlete & Celebrity Trainer Danny Musico to the SPARBAR® Team

Mr. Musico is a former Olympic Boxing team member, a former Golden Gloves Champion and a two-time Professional World Super Middleweight Boxing Champion. He regularly trains elite athletes and high profile celebrities, and is an on-air commentator for ESPN, HBO & the USA Network.

"We're honoured to have the calibre of Danny Musico join our team," said U.K.-based founder Jasvinder "Jazz" Gill. "Musico truly is the world's best, his resume speaks for itself," he added.

"I'm training with the SPARBAR® fighting equipment in my Beverly Hills gym on a regular basis. In fact, I've wanted to join the SPARBAR® team for years," Mr. Musico said.

Currently based in New Jersey, where he trains members of the NY Giants football team, Mr. Musico explained that the handspeed honed by SPARBAR® fitness equipment is crucial in every sport, "When football players throw a block it is the handspeed that they deliver that creates power. The same is true when swinging a tennis racket, a golf club, or releasing a basketball."

Mr. Musico also provides premium gym development services. There are currently 39 Danny Musico Signature Gyms across the U.S., with plans for more in the future. The residential complex one-stop gyms provide equipment for everything from cardio to strength training and boxing workouts. "The SPARBAR® boxing fitness devices are designed to replace a sparring partner, and make an innovative addition to my gyms," Mr. Musico said.

"SPARBAR® stands for eye-hand-coordination and speed, and it's a fat burning concept. You have your hands above your heart, and are working your cardiomental system tremendously. I believe it will replace the static heavy bag," he added.

"We're especially excited to have Danny producing core exercises with the SPARBAR® fitness devices for our Digital Master Classes. This will enable anyone to train with this celebrity fitness trainer - whether it's in the gym or for your home workout," Jasvinder "Jazz" Gill said.

"I'm extremely proud to develop and implement these new workouts for the SPARBAR® fitness device with every athlete and celebrity I train. It will better anyone's fitness levels and I can't wait to get started," Mr. Musico added.

Genuine SPARBAR ® products are available both online and in retail stores worldwide. Go to sparbar.com to purchase your new SPARBAR® equipment or to find a retailer near you.

ABOUT SPARBAR ® - THE WORLD FAMOUS SPARRING PARTNER:

A global sports fitness brand, SPARBAR ® is proud of its position as the inventors of the global combat sensation that known the world over as SPARBAR ® Pro. Founded in 2013 and backed by over 20 years of real boxing experience, we have single-handedly changed the fight game with our innovative concept of training without a sparring partner.

Used by world champions, international celebrities, world-leading gyms and with over 300M+ social media video views, the SPARBAR ® success ensures that we are not just pioneers, but game-changers in the combat sports training equipment market. SPARBAR ® is the key to learning core fundamental boxing skills and developing hand-eye coordination as you build footwork, balance, speed, stamina, accuracy and power, simulating realistic sparring in a safe environment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy, product development and potential success, as well as technological and/or other factors and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, and financial. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of SparBar's efforts to successfully market its fitness and sports brand products and services; SparBar's ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Sparbar to obtain adequate equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

More at https://sparbar.com/

Instagram @sparbarboxing

YouTube Sparbar Boxing

Company contact:

SparBar Inc.

7 Penn Plaza Suite 420

New York, NY 10001

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 800-803-6645

Press contact:

Melanie Marten, The Coup

[email protected]

+49 1707308126

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421433/SPARBAR_Danny_Musico.jpg

SOURCE SPARBAR Inc.