SPARC Research, ANSYS and F1 Computer Solutions Join Forces to Modernize Missile Propulsion Design

The company's initial results using ANSYS software have been very promising. "The ANSYS suite provides many exciting features perfect for simulating the complex environments seen in rocket and ramjet design, combustion and fluid flow analysis. Most importantly they have been integrated by ANSYS into a powerful suite of tools with intuitive interfaces to allow engineers to work across multiple disciplines as the design matures," said Dr. Patrick Hewitt, founder and president of SPARC Research.

"There are entrepreneurs with incredible technology ideas out there that can truly make our future a better place," said Dr. Paul Lethbridge, senior manager, ANSYS Startup Program. "Aerospace propulsion is a field demanding innovation and high reliability, and it's thrilling to have game-changing startups like SPARC Research onboard. The goal of the ANSYS Startup Program is to provide early stage companies like this with the tools they need to become successful and we have no doubt that SPARC Research will do just that."

To ensure that the full capabilities of the tools are available for use, SPARC Research and ANSYS added F1 Computer Solutions to the team for hardware infrastructure design and implementation. "This team has been wonderful to work with as we deployed the hardware and support services and we look forward to working with both SPARC Research and ANSYS to aid in promoting future applications of their products," said F1 Computer Solutions President Kirsten Kunkler.

SPARC Research was founded in 2017 to advance the state-of-the-art in rocket and ramjet technology development, preliminary design, and prototype demonstration using modern multiphysics modeling tools.

For more information, visit www.sparcresearch.com

For information, contact:



SPARC Research, 1 (540) 351-5121, info@sparcresearch.com



F1 Computer Solutions, 1 (540) 349-5370, info@f1computersolutions.com

SOURCE SPARC Research

Related Links

http://www.sparcresearch.com

