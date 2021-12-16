SPARC Research to Acquire Design Integrated Technology (DIT)

WARRENTON, Va., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPARC Research, an aerospace propulsion company located in Warrenton Virginia, is excited to announce the acquisition of Design Integrated Technology (DIT), a leading manufacturer of High Viscosity Industrial Mixers & Propellant Testing Equipment, also located in Warrenton Virginia.

DIT was formed in October of 1988 to design and manufacture Helicone Mixers, Pressure Vessels and Solid Propellant testing equipment. The Helicone mixer line has been in production for over 55 years and lends itself to a variety of applications utilized in many industries worldwide including propellants and bio-absorbable polymers used in the pharmaceutical industry.

"DIT represents an opportunity for SPARC Research to expand into the manufacturing and commercial sector, including establishing a substantial presence in the international marketplace" said Dr. Patrick Hewitt, CEO of SPARC Research. "The DIT acquisition fits nicely with our ongoing facility construction project at Vint Hill, Virginia, which allocates a large portion of the floor space to manufacturing".

"We are looking forward to joining the SPARC Research family," said Stephen Andrews, DIT President. "We have had close relationships with many SPARC Research personnel for decades and it is nice to see us come together under one roof".

The acquisition is expected to be complete in early 2022.

