Sparco Includes Alcantara On Its New Line Of Motorsports Seats

MILAN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparco, a leading brand in the motorsports industry, has teamed up with Alcantara to develop its latest high performance line-up of street and competition seating offered in North America.

Alcantara now is available for Sparco QRT Performance seats made with QRT technology: the Sparco SPX seat and the latest line-up addition, the Sparco QRT-C Performance. Both are available with OEM-level carbon-fiber material for the highest quality supercar interior possible.

Alcantara provides premium "Made in Italy" quality for a wide variety of luxury brands. The partnership between Alcantara and Sparco is designed to deliver high-end, customized sport-seating for discerning race-car enthusiasts.

Offered exclusively in the North American market, Alcantara-covered versions of the SPX QRT Performance and QRT-C Performance seats are available at CI Motorsports, Rogue Jeep, Subimods, ECS Tuning, Elite Race Fabs, RCA Garage, Kami Speed, JDMuscle, OG Racing, Emnotek, Competition Motorsports, Top End Motorsports and MST Motorsports.

Alcantara materials combine elegance and functionality along with durability and strength. The company achieved carbon neutrality in 2009 and is recognized for the application of advanced technologies by automotive interior designers, as well as by manufacturers of consumer-electronics and by celebrated fashion and furniture designers.

About Alcantara S.p.A.

Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents one of the leading Made in Italy brands. A registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A. and the result of unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara® is a highly innovative material offering an unparalleled combination of sensory, aesthetic, and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the chosen material for leading brands in numerous specialist fields: fashion and accessories, the automotive industry, interior design, home décor and consumer-electronics. These characteristics, together with a serious and proven commitment to the use of sustainable materials, allow Alcantara to express and define contemporary lifestyle: the lifestyles of those who love to enjoy everyday products to the full while respecting the environment. Since 2009 Alcantara is certified "Carbon Neutral", having defined, reduced and offset all the CO 2 emissions deriving from its activity ("from cradle to grave"). To document the company's journey in this field, Alcantara conducts and publishes an annual Sustainability Report, certified by BDO and available for consultation on the company website. Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara also has production facilities and a research department in Nera Montoro in the heart of Italy's Umbria region (Terni).

SOURCE Alcantara S.p.A.