Spark Networks® Announces Conference Call to Discuss 2018 Financial Results
Apr 22, 2019, 13:21 ET
BERLIN, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE (NYSE American: LOV) will release 2018 financial results on Monday, April 29, 2019 after the close of the financial markets. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these financial results with the investment community.
Call Title: Spark Networks SE 2018 Year End Earnings Conference Call
Toll-Free (United States): 1-877-705-6003
Toll-Free (Germany): 0-800-182-0040
International: 1-201-493-6725
In addition, the Company will host a webcast of the call which will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.spark.net/investor-relations/home.
A replay will begin approximately three hours after completion of the call and run until May 13, 2019.
Replay
Toll-Free (United States): 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13690219
About Spark Networks SE:
Spark Networks SE is a leading global dating company with a portfolio of premium brands designed for singles seeking serious relationships. These brands include EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, Silver Singles, eDarling, JSwipe and Attractive World. Formed in 2017 through the merger of Affinitas GmbH and Spark Networks, Inc., the Company has a presence in 29 countries worldwide and is publicly listed on the NYSE American exchange under the ticker symbol "LOV."
Investors:
Robert O'Hare
Chief Financial Officer
rohare@spark.net
SOURCE Spark Networks SE
Share this article