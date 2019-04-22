Spark Networks® Announces Conference Call to Discuss 2018 Financial Results

BERLIN, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE (NYSE American: LOV) will release 2018 financial results on Monday, April 29, 2019 after the close of the financial markets. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these financial results with the investment community.

Call Title: Spark Networks SE 2018 Year End Earnings Conference Call

Toll-Free (United States): 1-877-705-6003

Toll-Free (Germany): 0-800-182-0040

International: 1-201-493-6725

In addition, the Company will host a webcast of the call which will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.spark.net/investor-relations/home.

A replay will begin approximately three hours after completion of the call and run until May 13, 2019.

Replay

Toll-Free (United States): 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Passcode: 13690219

About Spark Networks SE:

Spark Networks SE is a leading global dating company with a portfolio of premium brands designed for singles seeking serious relationships. These brands include EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, Silver Singles, eDarling, JSwipe and Attractive World. Formed in 2017 through the merger of Affinitas GmbH and Spark Networks, Inc., the Company has a presence in 29 countries worldwide and is publicly listed on the NYSE American exchange under the ticker symbol "LOV."

Investors:

Robert O'Hare

Chief Financial Officer

rohare@spark.net

