Spark Networks Promotes Tobias Plaputta to Chief Technology Officer

BERLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV), one of the world's leading online dating companies, has announced the promotion of Tobias Plaputta to Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Plaputta will lead technological innovations for Spark Networks' portfolio of premium, complementary brands including Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe and eDarling.

Spark Networks CEO Eric Eichmann says, "I am very excited to have Tobias Plaputta take on the CTO role at a critical moment's in Spark's development. Tobias has a strong history of technology management, people leadership and innovation. I am sure that under Tobias' stewardship, our product and technology investments will pay off handsomely. "

Plaputta brings a wealth of insight to the CTO role, thanks to over a decade of experience working with Spark's products. Since joining as a developer in February 2010, he has been a part of several company milestones, including kickstarting mobile development in 2012, overseeing multiple new country launches of core products and managing company takeovers in France and the US.

Most recently Plaputta held a General Manager role, leading the team behind the creation and development of the company's latest innovation, the self-expression focused dating app Spark.

Plaputta says that "Over the past 10 years I had the chance to work on almost all parts of our tech organization, and with my passion for our products and for building highly motivated teams, I can't wait to see what we can achieve and deliver to our customers over the next few years."

About Spark Networks SE:

Spark Networks SE is America's second largest dating company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange American under the ticker symbol "LOV," with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, and offices in New York and Utah. The Company's widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles and eDarling, among others. Spark Networks SE in its current form is the result of the merger between Affinitas GmbH and Spark Networks, Inc. in 2017 and the addition of Zoosk, Inc. in 2019. Spark Networks has approximately one million monthly paying subscribers globally.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, statements involving known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Spark Networks' performance or achievements to be materially different from those of any expected future results, performance, or achievements. These statements include remarks regarding Spark Networks' financial outlook and guidance for the full year 2020, including with respect to revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, the impact of Covid-19 on Spark Networks' business, Spark Networks' significant progress in key areas, Spark Networks' foundation for future growth, key product enhancements and new products, improving Spark Networks' balance sheet and improving the overall growth trajectory of the company.

Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words, such as "believes," "hopes," "intends," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "anticipates," and variations thereof, or the use of future tense, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially, including, but not limited to, those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Spark Networks' Annual Report on Form 20-F and in other sections of Spark Networks' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in Spark Networks' other current and periodic reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

