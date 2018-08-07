SparkCognition Adds Former Verizon Ventures Director, Vijay Doradla, as CBO

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition has announced the addition of Vijay Doradla to its leadership team as Chief Business Officer. Doradla brings decades of diverse experience in technology and innovation to SparkCognition from serving in engineering, research, and investment roles.

"SparkCognition is at the forefront of the world's greatest technological shift, pioneering the application of artificial intelligence for society's most critical industries," said Doradla. "I am honored to be a part of the team shaping the AI 3.0 revolution. I'm thrilled to join SparkCognition in building AI to advance the most important interests of society."

With over 20 years of experience in technology, Doradla has served as a semiconductor engineer, industry analyst, and investor in the field of technology. Before joining SparkCognition as CBO, Doradla led several successful investments as lead Director at Verizon Ventures. Prior to Verizon, Doradla was the Founder and CEO of SilverSting Capital, a crossover fund focused on innovative technology investments in the public and private sector.

"Vijay is an industry leader who has vast experience with innovative technologies. We are thrilled to have him join SparkCognition's executive team as our Chief Business Officer," said Amir Husain, Founder and CEO of SparkCognition. "As SparkCognition expands its applications and international reach, Vijay's multidimensional skill sets will prove invaluable as we march forth in making AI meaningful across the globe."

As CBO of SparkCognition, Doradla will lead the company's business strategy. The addition of Doradla closely follows SparkCognition's appointment of Sridhar Sudarsan as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in July, as part of an ongoing push to expand the company's executive team.

"Vijay is an established leader with tremendous knowledge and experience. There is no doubt that he will propel SparkCognition's mission forward. He joins an esteemed leadership team that is playing a critical role in beneficially applying artificial intelligence in both industry and government," said Steve Nordlund, Chairman of the Board of Directors at SparkCognition and Vice President, Boeing HorizonX & NeXt.

About SparkCognition:

With award-winning machine learning technology, a multinational footprint, and expert teams focused on defense, IIoT, and finance, SparkCognition builds artificial intelligence systems to advance the most important interests of society. Our customers are trusted with protecting and advancing lives, infrastructure, and financial systems across the globe. They turn to SparkCognition to help them analyze complex data, empower decision-making, and transform human and industrial productivity. With our leading edge artificial intelligence platforms, our clients can adapt to a rapidly changing digital landscape and accelerate their business strategies. Learn more about SparkCognition's AI applications and why we've been featured in CNBC's 2017 Disruptor 50, and recognized two years in a row on CB Insights AI 100, by visiting www.sparkcognition.com.

