SparkCognition Releases "Hyperwar: Conflict and Competition in the AI Century" at Time Machine 2018

"Soon, the use of AI in warfare will no longer be optional. As other nations continue to make significant progress in developing AI-powered military applications, the U.S. is faced with the imperative decision to either adapt in the new AI era or lose its influence on the international stage," said Amir Husain, Founder and CEO of SparkCognition. "'Hyperwar' aims to address why the decision toward an AI-fueled strategy is crucial to our national security."

"Hyperwar: Conflict and Competition in the AI Century" includes essays from the following AI and defense leaders:

Amir Husain , Founder and CEO, SparkCognition; author of "The Sentient Machine: The Coming Age of Artificial Intelligence"

, Founder and CEO, SparkCognition; author of "The Sentient Machine: The Coming Age of Artificial Intelligence" General John R. Allen , USMC (Ret.); Executive Board Member, SparkCognition

, USMC (Ret.); Executive Board Member, SparkCognition Robert O. Work , Distinguished Senior Fellow For Defense and National Security, Center for a New American Security (former CEO); former Deputy Secretary of Defense

, Distinguished Senior Fellow For Defense and National Security, Center for a New American Security (former CEO); former Deputy Secretary of Defense August Cole , Creative Foresight, SparkCognition; author of "Ghost Fleet: A Novel of the Next World War"

, Creative Foresight, SparkCognition; author of "Ghost Fleet: A Novel of the Next World War" Paul Scharre , Senior Fellow and Director of the Technology and National Security Program, Center for a New American Security; author of "Army of None: Autonomous Weapons of the Future and War"

, Senior Fellow and Director of the Technology and National Security Program, Center for a New American Security; author of "Army of None: Autonomous Weapons of the Future and War" Dr. Bruce Porter , Chief Science Officer, SparkCognition; two-time Chair of the University of Texas at Austin Computer Science Department

, Chief Science Officer, SparkCognition; two-time Chair of the Computer Science Department Wendy R. Anderson , General Manager, Defense and National Security, SparkCognition; former Chief of Staff, U.S. Department of Defense

, General Manager, Defense and National Security, SparkCognition; former Chief of Staff, U.S. Department of Defense Jim Townsend , Adjunct Senior Fellow, Transatlantic Security Program, Center for a New American Security

"Artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the way we wage war," said General John R. Allen, USMC (Ret.). "With sophisticated AI systems, the speed of warfare will increase to a pace we are currently unable to anticipate. In the Hyperwar era, speed will define a country's dominance in battle, and we cannot risk lagging behind."

"Hyperwar" addresses the global race for AI dominance in defense and national security, and provides approaches to how U.S. leaders in policy and military can prepare for the new era. The book highlights the ethical, operational, technological, and professional dimensions of Hyperwar and demonstrates the future of AI-powered warfare.

"Artificial intelligence—and the autonomous unmanned systems and vehicles it will enable—will lead to a new military-technical revolution," said former Deputy Secretary of Defense Robert O. Work. "Preparing for and adopting to the coming era of Hyperwar will require thoughtful conversations on recruitment, training, education, force design, operations, and ethics. The results of these conversations will determine if we can maintain our technological dominance."

Select praise on "Hyperwar: Conflict and Competition in the AI Century":

"'Hyperwar' doesn't just admire the problem of AI-fueled warfare, it offers concrete approaches to help U.S. policymakers and our allies prepare. It is a 'must read' for all humans seeking to be 'in the loop or on the loop' before these technologies outpace our capacity to make ethical, strategic, and secure decisions about our future." — Ambassador Victoria Nuland, CEO, Center for a New American Security

"'Hyperwar' features new and interesting insights on one of the greatest challenges of our time – understanding the way advances in artificial intelligence could shape the future of warfare. Featuring an array of chapters by leading global thinkers on technology and warfare, it will help all of us understand the national security consequences of intersections between artificial intelligence, quantum computing, cyber, and more!" — Prof. Michael C. Horowitz,

Professor of Political Science and Associate Director of Perry World House, University of Pennsylvania

