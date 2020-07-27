SparkFun Electronics Launches Nine New Value-Added Services to Help Businesses Achieve More

Development Board Design and Manufacturing

Custom Assembly

Sales/Demo Kit Development

Custom Kit Development

Tape and Reel

Custom Procurement

Strategic Inventory Management

Multi-Address Shipping

Workshops and Training

Known for its vast catalog of physical electronics products including original development boards, sensors and more, SparkFun has also amassed a wealth of knowledge and industry connections over its 17 years in operation. This knowledgebase provides the foundation for these services while providing value to business customers seeking to create products.

Over the last decade, SparkFun has tested and refined ideas for services by partnering with companies such as Digi-Key, RedHat, Sphero and u-blox, resulting in creative and mutually beneficial outcomes spanning consultation, development, manufacturing and logistics. The first official service customer for SparkFun is FarmHand Automation, based out of Maine, who has contracted with SparkFun for a Custom Assembly part for their autonomous robots.

"From the start, SparkFun has been dedicated to making electronics more accessible. With these service offerings, we are able to leverage our development expertise and logistics capabilities to help our business partners achieve their goals. While most of these services are not new to us and were developed to meet the needs of our partners over the last decade, we are excited to now be able to offer them to a wider audience. By sharing access to our network, we hope to help streamline our customers' ability to integrate the tech they have into the product they need," stated Glenn Samala, SparkFun CEO.

To learn more about SparkFun's new Value-Added Services, visit sparkfun.com/services .

About SparkFun Electronics ( www.sparkfun.com )

Since 2003, SparkFun has been helping turn ideas into reality – whether you're creating a smart weather station, exploring the frontier of machine learning, building a robot for school or prototyping your first (or tenth) product. No matter your vision or skill level, our open source components, curriculum, and online tutorials are designed to make innovative technology more accessible, and the road to a finished project shorter. We're here to help you start something.

SOURCE SparkFun Electronics

Related Links

www.sparkfun.com

