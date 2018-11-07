Sparkle Grill Cleaning Service Reminds Homeowners: Clean Ovens Are the Healthiest and Safest Way to Enjoy Holiday Cooking

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Grill Cleaning (www.grillhampton.com) realizes that cleaning ovens before the holiday cooking season is an unpopular activity. But studies show that dirty ovens represent both a fire risk and a health hazard; neither of which families can risk. Sparkle Grill Cleaning of Long Island is the NY Tri-State Area franchise of Sparkle Grill Cleaning HQ in Atlanta, and is currently signing on new clients for their professional oven-cleaning services, from now leading up to the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday.

Food and grease that have accumulated on the inside of an oven and the oven window continues to burn and char every time the oven is used. This represents a fire hazard, as materials can eventually ignite, in addition to an overall health hazard. The smoke and odors inhaled from a dirty oven can cause damage to the lungs over time. These unpleasant odors also transfer into food, ruining the flavors of cooked meals. Here are four signs it's time to clean your oven:

Loss of Heat

Dark Smoke

Nasty Smells

Visible Grime

Professional grade oven cleaners are costly and difficult to use correctly. Additionally, they can be dangerous if not used properly. Sparkle Grill Cleaning specializes in cleaning both ovens and grills, working toward that brand-new-look by removing and steaming the oven racks and expertly hand-cleaning each appliance. Sparkle Grill Cleaning uses a proven green system to clean ovens - with no chemicals. Sparkle Grill Cleaning is experienced working with ovens, grills, and barbecues in private/residential kitchens.

Sparkle Grill Cleaning routinely services the following brands: Wolf, Viking, Thermador, Capital, GE, Kitchen Aid, Bertozzoni, Blue Star, DCS, Fisher Paykel and Aga, among others. Homeowners are urged to call today for an estimate.

"I started off working in the Hamptons, becoming a house manager, in addition to being a trained chef. I also graduated from the Charles MacPherson Academy of Butlers and Estate Managers. Over the years, I learned to clean fine equipment in the manner of English butlers, and we generally cleaned ovens on a weekly basis, or after every large meal. I cannot overstress the importance of an impeccably clean oven for both health reasons and food quality. It's the first, most important step you can take," said Peter Cooke, owner of Sparkle Grill Cleaning.

About Sparkle Grill Cleaning

Based on Long Island and serving the surrounding area, Sparkle Grill Cleaning has been in the oven and gas-grill cleaning/repairing business since 2010. Sparkle Grill Cleaning takes the time and effort needed to ensure gleaming, clean surfaces, often returning many ovens and grills back to their brand-new look. Learn more about the benefits of clean ovens and grills at: www.grillhampton.com.

Contact:

Peter Cooke, Owner

631-578-0798

SOURCE Sparkle Grill Cleaning of Long Island

