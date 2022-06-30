Sparklers and Safe Driving, America's Road Team on Safe Driving for Independence Day Holiday

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations and America's Road Team Captains are advising travelers to take extra driving precautions through the busy Independence Day holiday weekend.

AAA predicts 47.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over this weekend, a 3.7% increase from the previous year and bringing travel volumes back to pre-pandemic levels. Car travel remains the most popular form of transportation despite the historically high gas prices, so with the increased traffic, it is more important than ever to travel with care and caution this July 4 weekend.

"Given the exceptional amount of people traveling on the highway to see friends and family this holiday weekend, it is key to practice and promote safe driving." said America's Road Team Captain Richard Frazer, a professional truck driver for Yellow. "We all deserve to relax and celebrate this holiday, and by applying these safety tips, the general motoring public can deliver a safe holiday for themselves and their neighbors on the road."

As millions of Americans gather to celebrate our great nation's independence, professional truck drivers are hard at work delivering holiday essentials. Safety on the highways is the main goal for America's Road Team Captains, which is why the elite group of professional truck drivers is reminding motorists to remain focused while driving and to stay alert to the high number of travelers on the road. By employing these safety efforts, professional truck drivers can make those hot dogs, ice cream and sparkler deliveries on time.

"Following simple tips such as buckling your safety belt, reducing your speed, and preparing your vehicle for long distance travel can all factor into safer driving on the highways," said America's Road Team Captain Gina Jones, of Werner Enterprises. "We want people across America to have a relaxing and enjoyable time with family and friends this holiday weekend, and by using our tips you can significantly increase highway safety."

America's Road Team Captains offer these safety tips to remind motorists about key elements of safe driving, especially relating to operating small passenger vehicles near large tractor-trailers.

Buckle Up : Independence Day is a time of high congestion on the highways and wearing your safety belt saves lives. Remember to always buckle up.

: Independence Day is a time of high congestion on the highways and wearing your safety belt saves lives. Remember to always buckle up. Slow Down : The chances of a crash triple when driving faster than surrounding traffic. Spring and summer are periods when work zones are busiest in this country. It is important to reduce speeds when traveling through those areas over the holiday.

: The chances of a crash triple when driving faster than surrounding traffic. Spring and summer are periods when work zones are busiest in this country. It is important to reduce speeds when traveling through those areas over the holiday. Do not drive impaired : We have a lot of freedoms to celebrate during Independence Day, but impaired driving is not one of those freedoms and jeopardizes the freedoms of others. Consider the safety of yourself and others by planning for your holiday. It is always better to play it safe.

: We have a lot of freedoms to celebrate during Independence Day, but impaired driving is not one of those freedoms and jeopardizes the freedoms of others. Consider the safety of yourself and others by planning for your holiday. It is always better to play it safe. Be aware of truck blind spots : When sharing the road with large trucks, be aware of where their blind spots are. If you cannot see the truck driver in his or her mirrors, then the truck driver cannot see you.

: When sharing the road with large trucks, be aware of where their blind spots are. If you cannot see the truck driver in his or her mirrors, then the truck driver cannot see you. Keep your eyes on the road : Distracted driving is a major cause of traffic accidents. Even just two seconds of distraction time doubles the chances of an accident. Use your cell phone only when stopped and never text while driving.

: Distracted driving is a major cause of traffic accidents. Even just two seconds of distraction time doubles the chances of an accident. Use your cell phone only when stopped and never text while driving. Do not cut in front of large trucks : Remember trucks are heavier and a fully loaded truck traveling at highway speeds needs about the length of two football fields to come to a complete stop, so avoid cutting quickly in front of them.

: Remember trucks are heavier and a fully loaded truck traveling at highway speeds needs about the length of two football fields to come to a complete stop, so avoid cutting quickly in front of them. Prepare your vehicle for long distance travel : Check your wipers, fluids, and tire pressure. Have your radiator and cooling system serviced. Simple maintenance before you leave your home can prevent many of the problems that strand motorists on the side of the road.

: Check your wipers, fluids, and tire pressure. Have your radiator and cooling system serviced. Simple maintenance before you leave your home can prevent many of the problems that strand motorists on the side of the road. Leave early and avoid risks : Leave early so you will not be anxious about arriving late. Many major cities can expect delays and road conditions may change due to inclement weather or traffic congestion.

: Leave early so you will not be anxious about arriving late. Many major cities can expect delays and road conditions may change due to inclement weather or traffic congestion. Be aware of the vehicle in front of you : Leave extra room between you and the vehicle ahead in case of sudden stops.

: Leave extra room between you and the vehicle ahead in case of sudden stops. Be safe in and around neighborhoods: Watch for children in neighborhoods who could be playing on or near residential streets. We want everyone to be able to safely enjoy the fireworks.

America's Road Team, sponsored by Volvo Trucks, is a national public outreach program led by a small group of professional truck drivers who share superior driving skills, remarkable safety records and a strong desire to spread the word about safety on the highway. Follow America's Road Team on Twitter or Facebook.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward

