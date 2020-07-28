Sparkling Ice Announces Small Town Beautification Program

SEATTLE, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Rain Beverage Company, maker of Sparkling Ice® flavored sparkling water, is excited to announce the first-ever Sparkling Ice Cheers to You Town Beautification program, where the brand is teaming up with small towns across the country to give back in a big way.

The team behind Sparkling Ice beverages has always been passionate about giving back and supporting local communities. At the start of 2020, the brand sought out unique towns across America, whose parks and recreational areas were in need of rebuilding, restoration or enhancements. After learning more about individual community needs, the brand narrowed down its choices for each project. Construction plans will begin this summer and will be completed by the fall.

"Talking Rain prides itself on inclusivity, community and togetherness each and every day," said Chris Hall, Talking Rain CEO. "Through the Sparkling Ice Cheers to You Town Beautification program, we hope to draw on each town's existing charm, contributing a lasting foundation that that will bring these communities together in a meaningful way. We're thrilled to be a part of positive changes in communities across the country."

The 2020 Cheers to You Beautification projects include:

Hopkinsville, Kentucky – Restoration of the Christian County Youth Baseball League Field at Ruff Park

– After a tornado swept through Hopkinsville earlier this year, Ruff Park, where the youth baseball league plays their season each year, was destroyed and in need of a complete facelift. The brand is providing new coating for the park's fields, so that the league can enjoy their season year after year.

Summerville, South Carolina – Reviving Summerville's local park, Doty Park, with the installation of Pickleball Courts

– In recent years, the Summerville community has seen a great uptick in pickleball enthusiasts and demand for places to play. With the growing demand of the sport, the new courts will be the first courts operated by the town of Summerville that will be offered at no charge to the general public.

Bedford, Texas – Building an outdoor musical play area near the historic Old Bedford School

– The Sparking Ice Musical Pocket Playground will be built on the City of Bedford's newest parkland, located on the same land as the City's historic 1915 Old Bedford School. The school building itself represents Bedford's dedication to the history and culture of their community and it is only fitting that this new playground will make a great addition to the environment. With this installment, the City of Bedford , along with the brand, hopes to delight the local community through the joy of music for many years to come.

This new initiative is an extension of the successful Sparkling Ice Cheers to Heroes campaign, which launched earlier this summer to celebrate America's everyday hometown heroes and to thank those on the frontlines of our communities. After receiving over 3,000 submissions from 1,781 cities across the country, the brand has chosen three finalists for a chance to win a grand prize of $10,000. The winner will be announced on August 7th.

For more information on Sparkling Ice and its Cheers to You initiatives, please visit: https://www.sparklingice.com/CheersToYou

About Sparkling Ice Beverages

Sparkling Ice beverages are made with zero sugar and combine sparkling water, real fruit flavor, colors from natural sources, and vitamins and antioxidants to offer great tasting, lightly carbonated beverages. Sparkling Ice is a product line of the Talking Rain Beverage Company with products available in retail locations nationwide.

Sparkling Ice offers eighteen fizzy, fruity flavors including Black Cherry, Black Raspberry, Cherry Limeade, Classic Lemonade, Coconut Pineapple, Crisp Apple, Fruit Punch, Ginger Lime, Grape Raspberry, Kiwi Strawberry, Lemon Lime, Orange Mango, Peach Nectarine, Pink Grapefruit, Pomegranate Blueberry, Strawberry Lemonade, Strawberry Watermelon, and new in 2020, Coconut Limeade. In 2019, Talking Rain Beverage company introduced its edition of Sparkling Ice caffeinated sparkling waters, Sparking Ice +Caffeine, which is available in six flavor varieties including Black Raspberry, Blue Raspberry, Triple Citrus, Strawberry Citrus Orange Passion fruit, and new in 2020, Cherry Vanilla.

Sparkling Ice is committed to building a sustainable future. The brand connects with partners who prioritize these important efforts and are committed to being a voice in the education of how we can all do our part. Sparkling Ice is committed to: Reduction, Education and Support.

For more information, please visit https://www.sparklingice.com.

About Talking Rain Beverage Company

An industry leader in the Seattle-area for more than 30 years, Talking Rain is a Washington-based beverage company, situated in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains. Talking Rain's sustainable growth is attributed to the company's ability to stay true to their vision and heritage, while continually improving and innovating their products.

Talking Rain products offer a wide range of flavors that are great tasting and refreshing, making them perfect for people who desire to make healthier choices. All Talking Rain beverages in the U.S. are zero sugar and made from real fruit flavor and colors from natural sources.

To learn more about Talking Rain, please visit www.talkingrain.com.

