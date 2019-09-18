SparkPost Announces Speakers and Diversity and Inclusion Scholarships at OptIn'19 Email Intelligence Conference
OptIn'19 aims to build an inclusive community and features leading data and marketing strategy speakers from Kayak, Email on Acid, Google and more
Sep 18, 2019, 10:03 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkPost (www.sparkpost.com), the #1 email delivery and analytics service, today announced notable speakers and Diversity and Inclusion Scholarships at OptIn'19 (https://events.sparkpost.com/optin19). The OptIn'19 conference is the first and only email intelligence conference that explores the role data plays in today's marketing strategies and how it can be leveraged to amplify engagement and ROI in email programs.
The conference takes place Oct. 29-30, 2019 at Carmel Valley Ranch in Carmel, Calif. With just over a month to go, attendees are encouraged to register soon: https://events.sparkpost.com/optin19
"The OptIn'19 program features some of the foremost thought leaders in email intelligence and we cannot wait to hear their experiences and wisdom," said Rich Harris, CEO of SparkPost. "We want to offer incredible learning opportunities to those who don't have the resources or ability to attend so they can take advantage of these rich resources. So, we are excited to offer two Diversity and Inclusion Scholarships that will cover the cost of attendance for members of our underrepresented communities. As one of the core values of OptIn'19, we want to ensure that our event is diverse and inclusive."
A snapshot of OptIn'19 speakers includes (but is not limited to):
- Jen Capstraw, President and Co-founder, Women of Email
- Robert Consoli, Director of Global Deliverability and ISP Relations, Adobe
- Alice Cornell, Director of Email Deliverability, Change.org
- John Ferris, Director of Engineering, Kayak
- Heather Goff, Director of Deliverability Strategy, Oracle
- Jon Harmer, Product Manager, AMP for Email, Google
- Michael Kinstlinger, Sr. Email Campaign Manager, Havas Helia
- Robert McDonald, VP of Product Management, Virtru
- Neil Patel, Co-founder, Neil Patel Digital
- Kath Pay, CEO and Founder, Holistic Email
- Samir Shamma, Engineering Lead, CareerBuilder
- Srinivas Somayajula, Group Product Manager, Mailchimp
- Whitney Sullivan, Lifecycle Marketing Specialist, Zillow
- John Thies, CEO and Co-founder, Email on Acid
- Seth Weisfeld, Product Lead, Pinterest
About Diversity and Inclusion Scholarships and How to Apply
OptIn'19 is offering a select number of Diversity Scholarships for those who would like to attend, but don't have the resources or belong to an underrepresented group. Recipients of the scholarships receive a full conference pass, and a stipend for travel, hotel, airfare and meals. SparkPost is subsidizing two scholarships and is seeking sponsors to fund up to six more. To apply for a scholarship, complete the application: (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSel3JVdOgCL2wirqc5Aqfeg2RNAmBq26DXS-KngxoHeVWaC5w/viewform)
If you are interested in partnering with us as a sponsor by subsidizing a diversity scholarship, please contact: events@sparkpost.com
About SparkPost
SparkPost is the world's #1 email sender, trusted by customers like Zillow, The New York Times, Booking.com, Ebates and Zynga to dramatically increase email performance. SparkPost sends more than 37% of the world's business to consumer email, more than 5 trillion messages a year. SparkPost's unmatched data footprint and email analytics help leading enterprises break through the email noise to drive top-line results.
Follow us on Twitter @SparkPost or visit http://www.sparkpost.com.
Contact:
Terri Douglas
Catapult PR
(303) 581-7760
tdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com
@tddouglas
SOURCE SparkPost
Share this article