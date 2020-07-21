SparkPost Names Natalia Dykyj as Vice President and Head of Marketing

COLUMBIA, Md., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkPost , the world's largest email delivery and analytics engine that delivers nearly 40 percent of the world's email, today announced Natalia Dykyj has joined the company as Vice President and Head of Marketing to spearhead global strategy for corporate, customer, product and partner marketing, ultimately responsible for helping drive profitable growth for the organization.

Natalia Dykyj

"Natalia brings a wealth of knowledge in marketing and product positioning, and has demonstrated true creativity and entrepreneurial thinking," said Rich Harris, CEO of SparkPost. "We're thrilled to have her join the SparkPost team and have her lead important efforts in understanding email marketer challenges. She will undoubtedly be an important voice in the innovation SparkPost delivers to its customers."

In her role, Natalia has the overall responsibility for all facets of SparkPost's marketing organization, and will craft the company's global marketing strategy. She will lead execution and work closely with senior leadership on corporate vision and strategy, as well as engage across key parts of the organization including sales, product, engineering and data science.

Natalia has spent the better part of the last 20 years helping organizations maximize their market potential. Most recently, Natalia served as VP of Brand Management at Web.com Group, a leading web technology company, where she led the re-launch of the Web.com brand and the expansion of acquisition marketing programs. Before Web.com, she spent seven years as the VP of Product at Cision, a leading global provider of earned media management software and insights, where she was responsible for the strategy, delivery and launch of their global Communications Cloud platform.

"SparkPost's keen ability to understand the unique challenges of email marketers and deliver the tools that drive their success is due to its ability to meet current needs all the while innovating technology that sets marketers up for the future," said Natalia. "Joining this strong team is an honor and I'm excited to use my experience to accelerate and expand SparkPost's impressive lead in its industry."

About SparkPost

SparkPost, the world's largest email deliverability engine, enables the delivery of more than 37 percent of the world's B2C email -- more than six trillion messages annually -- helping organizations drive top-line digital marketing results. SparkPost's analytics cover 90 percent of the world's email footprint, giving companies deep insight into email deliverability and engagement analytics. Companies including Zillow, The New York Times, Booking.com, Adobe, Rakuten, and Zynga use SparkPost's engine for their email communications, significantly increasing email marketing performance. Learn more at www.sparkpost.com or connect via Twitter , LinkedIn or the SparkPost blog .

Media Contact:

Carol Tong, PR for SparkPost

[email protected]

510-304-6139

SOURCE SparkPost

Related Links

https://www.sparkpost.com

