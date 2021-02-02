ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparks Group , a leading staffing and recruiting firm , specializing in placing administrative, professional, IT, and creative talent, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Talent Diamond Award for providing superior service to job seekers for at least five (5) consecutive years. ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by the candidates they place. On average, job seekers and contingent workers who work with winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those placed by non-winning agencies. Winners who earned the Diamond Award distinction have won the Best of Staffing Award for at least 5 years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from their candidates.

Sparks Group Wins ClearlyRated's 2021 Best of Staffing Talent Diamond Award for Service Excellence

2021 marks the 8th year (and the 6th year in a row) Sparks Group has received the Best of Staffing Talent Award. Additionally, this is the 2nd time Sparks Group has received the Best of Staffing Talent Diamond Award.

Sparks Group received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 73.2% of their placed job candidates, significantly higher than the industry's average of 40%.

Sparks Group received a Net Promoter® Score of 63.6%, more than 3.5 times the industry's average of 18% in 2020.

Sparks Group received ratings from 314 of their contract employees, giving a comprehensive view into the high-quality service this firm provides across the company.

"Being recognized with the Best of Staffing Talent Award is a major highlight for Sparks Group and me personally," said Steve Sparks, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Sparks Group. "We work diligently at making those who come to work through Sparks Group feel valued, feel heard, and feel appreciated for the contributions to make toward our success. The first ingredient to happy clients is sending the qualified employees, the second is sending employees who feel valued."

What Separates Sparks Group Apart From Other Staffing Agencies? Learn More: 2021 Talent Satisfaction Survey Results: What Do Job Seekers Value Most in a Staffing Agency?

About Sparks Group

Headquartered in Rockville, MD Sparks Group is an award-winning provider of staffing and recruiting services to businesses throughout DC, MD, VA, NC, and beyond. This year, Sparks Group is celebrating 50 years of excellence in the staffing industry, sourcing exceptional talent to help clients build world-class teams and candidates advance their careers.

Sparks Group

Shawn Connelly, Marketing Manager

Office: (301) 279-2300

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

2021-best-of-staffing-talent.png

2021 Best of Staffing Talent Diamond Award

Sparks Group Wins ClearlyRated's 2021 Best of Staffing Talent Diamond Award for Service Excellence

Related Links

How to Get Hired for the Career You Want Every Strategy & Tip You Need for Landing Your Dream Job

SOURCE Sparks Group