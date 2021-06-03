Sparo expands to Europe with an office in The Hague part of the WorldStartup's Altitude program

U.S.-based company Sparo has been selected to join WorldStartup's Altitude program to scale its trademark Purchase with Tweet this

Sparo plans to grow its core development team within the Netherlands to service future online partners across Europe.

Earlier this year, Sparo was selected to join the Microsoft for Startups program. Rob Sobhani, Ph.D., Sparo's founder and CEO, stated: "We are honored and delighted to have been chosen by WorldStartup for its prestigious Altitude program."

Sparo's Purchase with a Purpose platform leverages corporate social responsibility into higher online sales for merchants by marrying e-commerce and charity at the checkout. This addresses a significant challenge facing online retailers, namely cart abandonment which terminates an average of 68% of online shopping journeys. Dan Katz, Sparo's Chief Marketing Officer, explained: "Sparo's plugin can be embedded into the checkout page of any merchant anywhere in the world, including the Netherlands."

Rama Ayman, Sparo's co-founder and CFO, added: "We are very enthusiastic about joining the great ecosystem of The Hague as the global capital of peace and justice and a fast-growing center of venture philanthropy."

Diana Eggleston of The Hague Business Agency says: "We're delighted to welcome Sparo to ImpactCity The Hague. Their trademark Purchase with a Purpose is perfectly aligned with ImpactCity's motto 'doing good and doing business'. We are privileged to support their mission to democratize charitable giving by empowering shoppers to select their favorite charity at the checkout page."

Hub Jongen, Startup Support Director at WorldStartup, is thrilled to have Sparo on board. "We are excited to be part of this great team's purposeful journey and to support them with everything we and The Hague's ecosystem have to offer."

About Sparo Corporation

Sparo Corporation was founded in 2018 by noted author and foreign policy expert Rob Sobhani, Ph.D. to democratize global charitable giving. Through its patented e-commerce giving platform, Sparo aims to make it fun and easy to donate to worthy not-for-profits. Sparo operates globally and is based in the Washington, DC Metro area and The Hague, Netherlands.

