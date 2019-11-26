Sparrow Introduces New Application Security Cloud Service

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparrow Co., Ltd., a leading application security and quality solution provider introduced an Application Security Testing (AST) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Sparrow Cloud. Sparrow Cloud enables customers to perform both static analysis and dynamic analysis in a single integrated cloud platform.



Researchers point out application security holes of technical companies; Gartner says that 80% of breaches have utilized vulnerabilities embedded in application layers result in serious vulnerabilities.

IBM Systems Sciences Institute specifies that it is 100 times more expensive to fix security bugs at production than design.

Despite these studies have alarmed, it is not simple for technical companies to adopt new application security solutions due to the required cost and resources.

Sparrow Cloud has lowered these barriers while complying with global security compliances and standards including OWASP, CWE, and CERT.

Its static analysis supports to test most of the major languages, such as Java, JSP, C#, Python, Swift and more.

Sparrow Cloud equips with Auto-Tracking system to trail detected source code vulnerabilities in every test, and Active Suggestion feature to advise specific methods to fix code.

And dynamic analysis scans security vulnerabilities from web applications including their open source web libraries. Its Event Replay and TrueScan (IAST module) feature improve its power to identify defects precisely.

With Sparrow Cloud, a number of users can manage source code vulnerabilities with a unique management system as a team and report or share analysis results in Word, Excel, or PDF.

Customers can choose a desired analysis feature from the following; 1) integrated analysis (static analysis + dynamic analysis), 2) static analysis, 3) dynamic analysis. Moreover, to fit budgets, its pricing plans are reasonably designed based on a scan or a project.

After signing up, try its solution without additional hardware or installation.

For further information about Sparrow's new application security cloud service, check Sparrow Cloud (http://sparrowfasoo.com/cloud).

About Sparrow

Since 2007, Sparrow Co. Ltd. has been developing comprehensive software security solutions based on its exclusive technical knowledge. Our products consist of complete packages about application security testing solutions to implement smart and secure DevSecOps; SAST, DAST, IAST, RASP and other cloud products. Our group of experts provides fully managed both on-premise and cloud-based tools to carry out a perfect SDLC. Please, visit www.sparrowfasoo.com to find additional information about Sparrow and its application security products.

