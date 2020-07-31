Sparrow to Present its Cloud Application Security Solution at Virtual Black Hat USA 2020

LAS VEGAS, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparrow has announced on the 27th of July that it would be presenting its cloud application security solutions through the annual BlackHat USA 2020 conference for the third consecutive year.

BlackHat USA provides the world with leading information security industry knowledge, research and trends at an event that brings cybersecurity industry professionals to one place.

This year, the event is held online due to COVID-19 but the conference dates are the same as planned from August 1st to 6th Pacific Daylight Time (UTC−07:00), with Sparrow hosting from 5th through 6th at its virtual booth.

Sparrow will present its Sparrow Cloud, a cloud based security testing tool. Since last year, Sparrow has been able to make great progress in merging previously distinct static analysis and dynamic analysis onto a single service.

Detailed information about Sparrow's Black Hat showcase can be found on the Sparrow event page for Black Hat events. Any industry professionals and individuals are welcome to sign up before the deadline, through the BlackHat USA official site.

About Sparrow Co. Ltd.

Since 2007, Sparrow has been developing and researching in the field of application security. Over the past decade, the company has expanded use cases to customers across a large number of industries from financial services to government ministries.

Sparrow provides an intelligent and comprehensive solution package including SAST, DAST, IAST, RASP and other products which is able to cover the entire SDLC (Software Development Life Cycle) for perfect DevSecOps implementation.

Sparrow has been recognized by many awards, reviews and certification including Gartner' Magic quadrant for Application security, ISO 26262, and CC.

For more information, visit www.sparrowfasoo.com or follow us on Facebook page .

