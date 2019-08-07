Sparrow to Showcase its Application Security On-premise Solutions and Innovative Security Cloud Services at Black Hat USA

LAS VEGAS, Aug 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparrow Co. Ltd., leading application security and quality software solution provider will showcase its latest application security on-premise solutions and innovative cloud services at Black Hat USA 2019 on August 7-8, held in Las Vegas at booth #973.

At the Sparrow booth, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about application security testing through a complete suite of solutions and services to implement a smart and secure DevSecOps and enabling them to continuously monitor the security of their applications and development throughout their SDLC (Software Development Lifecycle).

Sparrow will highlight its intelligent static application security and quality testing tool, Sparrow SAST, to identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities or quality issues of the source code. This tool can detect more than 2,300 security vulnerabilities across 21 languages and supports various global application security and quality compliance standards that include, OWASP, CWE, CERT C/C++, and MISRA C/C++.

In addition, Sparrow will also showcase Sparrow DAST, a powerful dynamic application security testing tool with TrueScan (IAST) which can detect security vulnerabilities that could not be detected by conventional DAST solutions. DAST can analyze web applications with its event replay and event clipboard to improve detection and sharing capability. Completing the suite of tools are Sparrow RASP, a web application self-protection tool, and Sparrow InteractiveHUB, a web application interaction and vulnerability management platform.

Sparrow RASP and InteractiveHub are available as an on-premises solution. Sparrow RASP can provide real-time application protection against security vulnerabilities and Sparrow InteractiveHUB can enable interaction among Sparrow application security solutions to improve each solution performance and minimize their weakness.

During Black Hat 2019, visitors will be able to experience live demonstrations of all of the solutions and participate in the promotion for a free trial of their cloud service at booth #973 in the Shoreline Exhibit Hall, Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas.

About Sparrow

Sparrow has successfully retained its leadership in the application security market since 2007. The company has dedicated itself to developing accurate and efficient application security testing solutions to cope with new technology trends such as cloud, mobile, and DevSecOps. Its application security suite provides intelligent and comprehensive application security testing solutions that include SAST, DAST, IAST, RASP with machine learning capabilities and can manage all these tools in a single interactive platform. Unlike many other products in the application security testing market, Sparrow also can help customers not only build security in the software but also provide accurate and efficient quality control for software development. For more information, visit www.sparrowfasoo.com.

