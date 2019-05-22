Sparta and Proceedix Innovate Together to Deliver Just-in-Time Guided Work Instructions to Digital Factory Floor and Laboratory Workers

HAMILTON, N.J., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparta Systems, the leading provider of quality management solutions for life sciences, and Proceedix, an innovative platform for executing instructions with mobile and wearable technology, will partner to develop solutions that enable digital factory floor and laboratory workers to access important documents and just-in-time content at the point of need.

Currently, deskless workers such as manufacturing operators and lab technicians are accessing materials that are >80% paper-based and may not be current or compliant. Workers also face increasing product and process complexity, making it difficult to access and apply approved procedures when performing critical tasks.

The partnership will transform Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)s and work instructions into just-in-time resources that are presented with clear language and visuals in a step-by-step format. The Proceedix platform will extend the document management (DMS) capabilities of Sparta's TrackWise Digital solution directly to the laboratory, shop floor, or anywhere in the supply chain where professionals work away from their desks, making the most up-to-date procedures accessible to workers.

"We're excited to partner with Proceedix to deliver guided instructions to deskless workers through wearable and mobile technologies," said Dana Jones, CEO of Sparta Systems. "Enhancing quality management processes with human-driven instruction support reduces complexity, increases operational efficiency and supports compliance. This helps our clients reduce human error and foster a 'right first time' culture of quality."

"Sparta is the leader in quality management solutions in the industry, and we're excited to be innovating with them to empower shop floor and laboratory workers with workflow procedures that guide them through the execution of complex processes," said Peter Verstraeten, CEO Proceedix. "This innovation partnership will provide workers just-in-time access to content, training, SOP documents and other information they need to reduce errors and optimize human performance."

About Sparta Systems

Founded in 1994, Sparta Systems is the world's premier provider of cloud and on-premise quality management software. We offer the solutions, analytics, and expertise that speed up quality and compliance. Our solutions help to lower risk, increase efficiency, and keep consumers safe while allowing manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors to collaborate in a seamless and integrated environment. Sparta is privately owned and headquartered in Hamilton N.J, with offices across Europe and Asia. We support close to 1 million users across 700+ implementations, in more than 30 countries. Companies in life sciences, consumer products, discrete manufacturing and more, rely on Sparta.

About Proceedix

Proceedix develops and commercializes a SaaS platform to simplify the management of enterprise procedures, work instructions and inspections, while making the remote execution paperless and mobile. The device-agnostic design allows operators to run their instructions and inspections on a Windows PC, Android or iOS smartphone or tablet and on Android wearables and smart glasses. Proceedix empowers the deskless operators of the Industry 4.0 future. Industry leaders such as AGCO, Philips and FrieslandCampina are leveraging the Proceedix platform to facilitate the digital transformation on the shop floor for work instructions, quality management and smart maintenance.

