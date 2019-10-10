Spartan Emergency Response Hosts 25th Annual Fire Truck Training Conference

FTTC is the largest and most in-depth combined training symposium and testing event hosted in the U.S. for technicians and driver-operators of emergency vehicles. Spartan Motors' 25-year history of hosting this event is a reflection of its commitment to provide first responders with the safest and most effective fire apparatus possible, and to empower them with the knowledge necessary to keep their fleets well maintained and in service.

More than 300 attendees came to the event from across the U.S., Canada, Latin America, and Asia to learn directly from the manufacturer, have the opportunity to test to certify or re-certify on EVT standards, and network with fellow technicians and driver-operators. This year's platinum event sponsor, Meritor, teamed up with Spartan to offer instruction on the latest industry standards and corresponding innovations in the areas of axles and brakes.

"We have been hosting this conference since 1995, and the legacy of FTTC reflects Spartan's strong heritage and commitment to the first responder community," said Todd Fierro, Spartan Emergency Response President. "The conference has evolved and grown with the industry over the past quarter-century into the premier training and educational event it is today."

Spartan provides multiple training tracks with nearly 50 individual courses over a five-day curriculum that spans repairs of brake systems, roll-up doors, pumps, valves, and more. Attendees of the training seminar have the opportunity to connect with component suppliers one-on-one to address specific troubleshooting issues, and learn the latest maintenance techniques. FTTC also featured a roundtable panel discussion of fire apparatus engineers as well as an extended tour of Spartan's manufacturing headquarters in Charlotte, Michigan.

"Our continued dedication to develop and train those at the frontline is unmatched," added Fierro. "We're proud to build one of the the safest heavy-duty, purpose-built fire apparatus on the road, but equally gratified to know we're doing our part to educate and share best practices that enhance the safety and wellbeing of the individuals we ask to protect our communities."

Save the date information for next year's event can be found at https://emergencyresponse.spartanmotors.com/FTTC2020

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into three core business segments: Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, Spartan Emergency Response and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also include Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, Strobes-R-Us, Smeal, Ladder Tower and UST. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,500 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

