Spartan Medical Supports Luke's Wings and Wounded Warriors Throughout COVID-19 and Into 2021

Given the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, Luke's Wings made the difficult decision to cancel its annual Heroes Gala, set for April 18, 2020. The funds raised at the gala allow Luke's Wings to remain a vital resource for emergency and long-term travel needs for beneficiaries and their families year-round. As a nonprofit organization, Luke's Wings depends on the generous donations of others, such as Spartan Medical, to help support its mission. Luke's Wings' partnership with Spartan Medical continues to help fund these critical programs which were greatly affected by the pandemic. In 2020, Spartan Medical's generous donation was able to fund an entire month of flights, helping transport service members to vital appointments and procedures.

With the world beginning to slowly open back up again safely, Luke's Wings is excited to be hosting the 2021 Heroes Gala on Saturday, September 18, 2021! "We are grateful for the continued support from sponsors like Spartan Medical during this time, as they are one of the many reasons we can continue to support our service members and their families as flights are rapidly picking up again," said Mary Scott, Luke's Wings Chief of Staff.

Vince Proffitt, President of Spartan Medical, stated, "Luke's Wings is an incredible organization, laser focused on a mission that makes an incalculable difference to our Wounded Warriors and their families. They put the pieces together during a family's toughest time to directly support our injured American Heroes…this is how healing happens…physically, emotionally, and surrounded by loved ones. We are here to support you Luke's Wings, it's part of our DNA and we are proud to be associated with you!"

Luke's Wings is a 501(c)3 military non-profit based in Washington, D.C. With the support of donors across the country, Luke's Wings provide complimentary airfare to wounded, ill and injured service members and their loved ones to keep them physically connected during recovery and rehabilitation. Since its founding in 2008, Luke's Wings has provided more than 6,000 flights to military families across the country and has developed program lines serving wounded and injured service members, veterans in hospice care, special operations community, and those battling major illnesses, including mental health issues. To learn more about Luke's Wings visit www.lukeswings.org.

Spartan Medical Inc. was founded in 2008 by a former Air Force Intelligence Officer to provide an extensive portfolio of advanced medical devices and technologies from premier partners, focused on the needs of the VA and DoD surgeon. Spartan Medical is considered a top priority vendor in the VA as a CVE certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and has been awarded 600+ Federal Government contracts including multi-year Blanket Purchase Agreements at over 30 major military treatment facilities with 13+ years of flawless performance. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Spartan Medical has assembled a Comprehensive COVID-19 Testing Solution providing best-in-class products and services for K-12 schools, universities and local, state and federal governments. To learn more about Spartan Medical visit us at https://spartanmedspine.com/.

