Spartan Mosquito Launches $3 Million Program for Local Communities

"Local home-improvement and feed store owners and their dedicated employees have been an essential part of every community's efforts to manage day-to-day life with COVID-19," Spartan Mosquito Chairman and Founder Jeremy Hirsch said. "Spartan Mosquito is proud of our local partners and want to support them as meaningfully as they support the rest of us."

Through the local store partners who receive the grant, half of the donations will be directed at no cost to health-care workers and other essential front-line members of the community and members of the military. The other half of the donations will allow these local stores to sell a quality mosquito-killer to their customers while helping to economically sustain their business.

"We honor and appreciate the service and sacrifice of the front-line workers, health-care responders and military who are selflessly helping local communities navigate through this challenge," Hirsch said. "When they go home, they and their families deserve relief from mosquitos that can make it so uncomfortable to enjoy their moments of downtime."

Based in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Spartan Mosquito has developed the Pro Tech technology as the next generation of its popular and successful original Eradicator product. Reviewed and approved earlier this year by the Federal EPA, the Spartan Mosquito Pro Tech system uses naturally occurring borate and simple, easy installation to eliminate up to 95% of mosquitos in the radius of control.

"Due to COVID-19, families in our local communities are spending more time at home than ever before," Hirsch said. "The Spartan Mosquito family is proud to help all families create an improved sense of relief by interacting outside their house with more comfort and control."

Spartan Mosquito has made an ongoing commitment to local communities all over the U.S. and all over the world to help municipal governments and individual property-owners to use the Pro Tech technology to effectively and efficiently improve the quality of life for everyone.

