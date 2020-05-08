Spartan Motors Announces Semi-Annual Dividend

NOVI, Mich., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) ("Spartan" or the "Company"), a North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries, as well as for the recreational vehicle markets, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock.

The Michigan-based manufacturer reported that its semi-annual dividend will be payable on or before June 18, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 18, 2020.

"I'm pleased to announce, on behalf of Spartan Motors' Board of Directors, our semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05," said Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The dividend announced today reflects our strong capital position, confidence in our business strategy and our continued commitment to enhance shareholder value even in today's uncertain climate due to COVID-19."

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is a North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service and vocation-specific upfit markets), as well as for recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into two core business segments: Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services and Spartan Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also include Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan Chassis, Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Authorized Service Centers, and Spartan Factory Service Centers. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,700 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. Spartan reported sales from continuing operations of $757 million in 2019. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

This release contains several forward-looking statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning our business, strategic position, financial projections, financial strength, future plans, objectives, and the performance of our products and operations. These statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "potential," "future," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions regarding future expectations. Furthermore, statements contained in this document relating to the recent global outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the impact of which remains inherently uncertain on our financial results, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, and likelihood. Therefore, actual performance and results may materially differ from what may be expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences include future developments relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including governmental responses, supply chain shortages, and potential labor issues; operational and other complications that may arise affecting the implementation of our plans and business objectives; continued pressures caused by economic conditions and the pace and extent of the economic recovery; challenges that may arise in connection with the integration of new businesses or assets we acquire or the disposition of assets; restructuring of our operations, and/or our expansion into new geographic markets; issues unique to government contracting, such as competitive bidding processes, qualification requirements, and delays or changes in funding; disruptions within our dealer network; changes in our relationships with major customers, suppliers, or other business partners, including Isuzu; changes in the demand or supply of products within our markets or raw materials needed to manufacture those products; and changes in laws and regulations affecting our business. Other factors that could affect outcomes are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov or our website. All forward-looking statements in this release are qualified by this paragraph. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

