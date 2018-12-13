Spartan Motors Makes Donation to AL!VE Regional Community Health Park
17:13 ET
CHARLOTTE, Mich., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) ("Spartan" or the "Company"), a global leader in specialty chassis and vehicle design, manufacturing, and assembly, has donated $75,000 to the regional health center AL!VE to support community wellness initiatives. The donation marks the tenth installment of a $1 million pledge initiated in 2009, on behalf of The Spartan Motors Foundation.
The donation was presented by Spartan Motors President and Chief Executive Officer, Daryl Adams and Chief Administrative Officer, Tom Schultz.
"AL!VE is an incredible resource serving the Greater Lansing area," says Adams. "Making good on Spartan's million-dollar pledge is about supporting the community that so many of our employees call home. The AL!VE center, and Hayes Green Beach Memorial Hospital by extension, has made a profound impact on the health and welfare of this community. We are proud of the ongoing support The Spartan Motors Foundation has been able to provide."
AL!VE, supports and inspires the greater Charlotte and mid-Michigan communities, through an experience-based destination health park, that transforms, empowers, and enhances personal wellbeing.
The Spartan Motors Foundation is the charitable arm of Spartan Motors and was developed to positively impact the tri-county area surrounding the Company's headquarters, where many of its employees live. Spartan is the lead donor for AL!VE.
"Spartan Motors' support provides us with the resources necessary to succeed," said Matt Rush, President and CEO, Hayes Green Beach Memorial Hospital. "AL!VE is more than a place; it's a destination for health, wellness, and in turn, empowerment. This generous donation allows us to help the people in our community live healthier lives."
To discover more about the community health resources AL!VE provides, visit myalive.com.
About Spartan Motors
Spartan Motors, Inc. is a leading designer, engineer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad range of specialty vehicles, specialty chassis, vehicle bodies, and parts for the fleet and delivery, recreational vehicle (RV), emergency response, defense forces, and contract assembly (light/medium duty truck) markets. The Company's brand names — Spartan Motors, Spartan Specialty Vehicles, Spartan Emergency Response, Spartan Parts and Accessories, Smeal, and its family of brands, including Ladder Tower™ and UST®; and Utilimaster®, a Spartan Motors Company — are known for quality, durability, performance, customer service, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,300 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Nebraska, South Carolina, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $707 million in 2017. Visit Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.
CONTACT:
Samara Hamilton
Corporate Director of Marketing and Communications
Spartan Motors, Inc.
Samara.Hamilton@spartanmotors.com
(517) 997-3860
Matt Jackson
Managing Director, Partner
Lambert
mjackson@lambert.com
(616) 233-0500
SOURCE Spartan Motors, Inc.
Share this article