Spartan Motors Opens Modification Center To Support Growing Isuzu Dealer Demand For Truck Modifications

"We are pleased to bring this customized modification center to Isuzu's dealer network to provide more content options for their customers," said Steve Guillaume, President, Spartan Specialty Vehicles and Chassis. "The new modification center represents another step in support for Isuzu and their dealers."

Spartan's new modification center combines quality workmanship with quick turnaround time for content additions and vehicle modifications. This service simplifies the sales process for Isuzu dealers by using an existing transportation system to deliver customized vehicles without the typical logistics challenges and corresponding fees. Dealers no longer need to secure external body shops and upfitters for these modifications, and can easily customize trucks when ordering directly from Spartan.

Spartan has invested heavily in its state-of-the-art production facility. A flexible production line allows for easy reconfiguration to assemble multiple product lines and quickly scale up production to meet expedited delivery needs.

In 2011, Spartan and Isuzu announced the start of their relationship with the assembly of the Isuzu N-Series gas truck at Spartan's dedicated 85,000 square-foot facility. The two companies expanded their work together in 2016 through the assembly of the Isuzu F-Series truck at the same location. Together, Spartan and Isuzu have produced more than 70,000 trucks on Spartan's Charlotte, Michigan campus.

To learn more about Spartan's contract manufacturing capabilities, visit: https://contractmanufacturing.spartanmotors.com.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into three core business segments: Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, Spartan Emergency Response and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also includes Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, Strobes-R-Us, Smeal, Ladder Tower, and UST. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,500 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

