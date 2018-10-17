Spartan Motors Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

CHARLOTTE, Mich., Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) ("Spartan" or the "Company"), a global leader in specialty chassis and vehicle design, manufacturing and assembly, today reported operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Third Quarter 2018 Overview

For the third quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2017 the results reflect strong revenue growth and continued profitability from all three business segments. However, the results were negatively impacted by industry-wide headwinds, including tariff-driven increases in commodity and component costs, chassis shortages, supplier component delays, freight costs and disruptions, and labor shortages, which resulted in production and labor inefficiencies and shipment delays.

Sales increased $37.0 million , or 19.6%, to $226.2 million , from $189.2 million .

Gross profit margin decreased 350 basis points to 11.6% of sales, from 15.1% of sales.

Net income decreased $8.3 million , or 61.5%, to $5.2 million , or $0.15 per share, from $13.5 million , or $0.38 per share. The prior year net income includes the benefit from a $6.3 million , or $0.18 per share, tax valuation allowance adjustment due to the Company's improved financial condition.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 17.8% to $10.6 million , or 4.7% of sales, from $12.9 million , or 6.8% of sales.

Adjusted net income decreased $1.4 million , or 18.9%, to $6.0 million , or $0.17 per share, from $7.4 million , or $0.21 per share, which excludes the $6.3 million , or $0.18 per share, tax valuation allowance adjustment.

Consolidated backlog, excluding the multi-year USPS truck body order at September 30, 2018 totaled $325.9 million , essentially flat, compared to $323.4 million at September 30, 2017 . Including the USPS order, consolidated backlog, totaled $484.9 million compared to $537.7 million a year ago.

Notes: As of January 1, 2018, the Company has adopted the new Revenue Recognition Standard ("ASC 606") using the modified retrospective transition method. The adoption of ASC 606 decreased third quarter reported consolidated sales by $4.9 million, decreased net income by $0.2 million, and reduced reported consolidated backlog by $32.2 million. For more details regarding ASC 606 and its impact on the Company's financial results, see the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

"Our third quarter sales were up significantly year-over-year and all three of our segments remained profitable. Despite that progress, unexpected industry-wide headwinds negatively impacted our profitability for the period," said Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As it stands, our results were hindered by multiple external factors, which resulted in production and labor inefficiencies and shipment delays. If not for the significant industry-wide headwinds and the operating issues we sustained as a result, we would have exceeded our internal operating plan for the quarter."

Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS)

FVS segment sales increased $39.8 million, or 50.6%, to $118.4 million from $78.6 million. The revenue increase was primarily due to increased volume relating to USPS truck body, Reach® vehicle, and upfits. The adoption of ASC 606 increased reported segment sales by $0.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased $1.6 million to $7.2 million, or 6.1% of sales, from $8.8 million, or 11.2% of sales, a year ago. The adjusted EBITDA decrease is primarily due to unfavorable sales mix, tariff-driven increases in commodity and component costs, chassis shortages, supplier component delays, and increased freight costs and disruptions. These factors resulted in production and labor inefficiencies as well as unit shipment delays. The adoption of ASC 606 had minimal impact on reported segment adjusted EBITDA.

The segment backlog, excluding the multi-year USPS truck body order at September 30, 2018, totaled $116.2 million, up 48.6%, compared to $78.2 million at September 30, 2017. Including the USPS order, segment backlog totaled $275.2 million compared to $292.5 million a year ago. The adoption of ASC 606 reduced reported segment backlog by $9.3 million.

Emergency Response (ER)

ER segment sales decreased $5.6 million to $60.3 million, or 8.5%, from $65.9 million. The decrease is primarily due to lower volume and unfavorable sales mix, partially offset by pricing changes realized in 2018. The adoption of ASC 606 decreased reported segment sales by $5.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased $1.9 million to $0.6 million, or 1.0% of sales, from $2.5 million, or 3.8% of sales, a year ago, primarily due to reduced volume, tariff-driven increases in commodity and component costs and supplier component delays resulting in production and labor inefficiencies. The adoption of ASC 606 decreased reported segment adjusted EBITDA by $0.3 million.

The segment backlog at September 30, 2018, totaled $175.7 million, down 17.6%, compared to $213.3 million at September 30, 2017. The adoption of ASC 606 reduced reported segment backlog by $22.8 million.

Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV)

SCV segment sales increased 5.5% to $51.7 million from $49.0 million a year ago. Revenues were driven mainly by a $1.9 million increase in luxury motor coach chassis sales, due to increased unit volume driven by market share gains and continued industry demand.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $0.8 million to $5.9 million, or 11.4% of sales, from $5.1 million, or 10.5% of sales, a year ago, mainly due to the strong demand for luxury motor coach chassis, partially offset by tariff-driven increases in commodity and component costs, increased freight costs and disruptions, and chassis component and labor shortages, resulting in production and labor inefficiencies.

The segment backlog at September 30, 2018, totaled $34.0 million, up 6.6%, compared to $31.9 million at September 30, 2017.

2018 Outlook

"The underlying business fundamentals in each of our business segments remain strong, as indicated by our strong backlog, despite the increased industry-wide headwinds," said Matt Long, Interim Chief Financial Officer. "We remain encouraged by the continued strength of orders across all of our business segments. As we head into the remainder of the year, we have taken proactive steps and cost reduction actions to help mitigate the unfavorable market conditions experienced in the third quarter."

Based on year-to-date results, the Company is adjusting its previous guidance for 2018 as follows:

Revenue to be in the range of $790.0 - $815.0 million , unchanged

- , unchanged Net income of $14.4 - $16.4 million , changed from $20.2 - $22.4 million

- , changed from - Adjusted EBITDA of $29.3 - $31.3 million , changed from $39.0 - $42.0 million

- , changed from - Effective tax rate of approximately 24.5%

Earnings per share of $0.41 - $0.47 , changed from $0.58 - $0.64 , assuming approximately 35.3 million shares outstanding

- , changed from - , assuming approximately 35.3 million shares outstanding Adjusted earnings per share of $0.42 - $0.48 , changed from $0.60 - $0.66

"While we expect near-term growth and profitability challenges from these recent headwinds to impact the fourth quarter, our long-term expectations have not changed," Adams concluded. "Our long-term growth strategy, fueled by continued demand for our last-mile delivery vehicles, remains strong. We see opportunities for sustained revenue and margin expansion through 2020 and beyond, although it may take longer than originally anticipated. We remain focused on executing our overall strategic plan, including our capital allocation strategy, which prioritizes the funding of our growth initiatives, including acquisitions, and increasing shareholder value."

Conference Call, Webcast, Investor Presentation and Investor Information

Spartan Motors will host a conference call for analysts and portfolio managers at 10 a.m. EDT today to discuss these results and current business trends. The conference call and webcast will be available via:

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is a leading designer, engineer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of specialty vehicles, specialty chassis, vehicle bodies and parts for the fleet and delivery, recreational vehicle (RV), emergency response, defense forces and contract assembly (light/medium duty truck) markets. The Company's brand names — Spartan Motors, Spartan Specialty Vehicles, Spartan Emergency Response, Spartan Parts and Accessories, Smeal and its family of brands, including Ladder Tower™ and UST®; and Utilimaster®, a Spartan Motors Company — are known for quality, durability, performance, customer service and Second-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,300 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Nebraska, South Carolina, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $707 million in 2017. Visit Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

This release contains several forward-looking statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning our business, strategic position, financial projections, financial strength, future plans, objectives, and the performance of our products and operations. These statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "potential," "future," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions regarding future expectations. These forward-looking statements involve various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, and likelihood. Therefore, actual performance and results may materially differ from what may be expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences include operational and other complications that may arise affecting the implementation of our plans and business objectives; continued pressures caused by economic conditions and the pace and extent of the economic recovery; challenges that may arise in connection with the integration of new businesses or assets we acquire or the disposition of assets; restructuring of our operations, and/or our expansion into new geographic markets; issues unique to government contracting, such as competitive bidding processes, qualification requirements, and delays or changes in funding; disruptions within our dealer network; changes in our relationships with major customers, suppliers, or other business partners, including Isuzu; changes in the demand or supply of products within our markets or raw materials needed to manufacture those products; and changes in laws and regulations affecting our business. Other factors that could affect outcomes are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov or our website. All forward-looking statements in this release are qualified by this paragraph. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Spartan Motors, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par value) (Unaudited) September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,667 $ 33,523 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $139 and $139 109,946 83,147 Contract assets 43,576 - Inventories 75,759 77,692 Other current assets 4,828 4,425 Total current assets 249,776 198,787 Property, plant and equipment, net 55,547 55,177 Goodwill 27,417 27,417 Intangible assets, net 8,815 9,427 Other assets 2,713 3,072 Net deferred tax asset 5,627 7,284 TOTAL ASSETS $ 349,895 $ 301,164 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 92,598 $ 40,643 Accrued warranty 16,243 18,268 Accrued compensation and related taxes 9,236 13,264 Deposits from customers 15,074 25,422 Other current liabilities and accrued expenses 9,946 12,071 Current portion of long-term debt 62 64 Total current liabilities 143,159 109,732 Other non-current liabilities 4,452 5,238 Long-term debt, less current portion 18,560 17,925 Total liabilities 166,171 132,895 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value: 2,000 shares authorized (none issued) - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 80,000 shares authorized; 35,170 and 35,097

outstanding 352 351 Additional paid in capital 80,086 79,721 Retained earnings 103,944 88,855 Total Spartan Motors, Inc. shareholders' equity 184,382 168,927 Non-controlling interest (658) (658) Total shareholders' equity 183,724 168,269 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 349,895 $ 301,164

Spartan Motors, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Sales $ 226,183 $ 189,215 $ 583,203 $ 526,029 Cost of products sold 199,965 160,564 508,457 461,327 Restructuring charges 25 - 25 156 Gross profit 26,193 28,651 74,721 64,546 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,117 1,598 5,323 5,265 Selling, general and administrative 17,251 17,057 54,163 48,160 Restructuring charges 476 232 1,292 1,044 Total operating expenses 19,844 18,887 60,778 54,469 Operating income 6,349 9,764 13,943 10,077 Other income (expense): Interest expense (225) (189) (817) (582) Interest and other income 156 159 2,581 438 Total other income (expense) (69) (30) 1,764 (144) Income before taxes 6,280 9,734 15,707 9,933 Taxes 1,037 (3,736) 2,527 (3,561) Net Income 5,243 13,470 13,180 13,494 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest - - - (1) Net income attributable to Spartan Motors Inc. $ 5,243 $ 13,470 $ 13,180 $ 13,495 $ 0.15 $ 0.38 $ 0.37 $ 0.39 Basic net earnings per share $ 0.15 $ 0.38 $ 0.37 $ 0.39 Diluted net earnings per share Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 35,182 35,105 35,179 34,882 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 35,182 35,105 35,179 34,882

Spartan Motors, Inc. and Subsidiaries Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 (in thousands of dollars) Business Segments Fleet

Vehicles and

Services Emergency

Response Specialty

Chassis and

Vehicles Other Consolidated Fleet vehicle sales $ 91,984 $ - $ 4,188 $ (4,188) $ 91,984 Emergency response vehicle sales - 57,549 - - 57,549 Motorhome chassis sales - - 38,892 - 38,892 Other specialty chassis and vehicles - - 5,453 - 5,453 Aftermarket parts and assemblies 26,449 2,714 3,142 - 32,305 Total sales $ 118,433 $ 60,263 $ 51,675 $ (4,188) $ 226,183 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,243 $ 601 $ 5,919 $ (3,180) $ 10,583

Spartan Motors, Inc. and Subsidiaries Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 (in thousands of dollars) Business Segments Fleet

Vehicles and

Services Emergency

Response Specialty

Chassis and

Vehicles Other Consolidated Fleet vehicle sales $ 66,850 $ - $ 4,312 $ (4,312) $ 66,850 Emergency response vehicle sales - 63,369 - - 63,369 Motorhome chassis sales - - 37,034 - 37,034 Other specialty chassis and vehicles - - 4,738 - 4,738 Aftermarket parts and assemblies 11,787 2,503 2,934 - 17,224 Total sales $ 78,637 $ 65,872 $ 49,018 $ (4,312) $ 189,215 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,785 $ 2,501 $ 5,149 $ (3,541) $ 12,894

Spartan Motors, Inc. and Subsidiaries Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment (Unaudited) Period End Backlog (amounts in thousands of dollars) Sep. 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Mar. 31,

2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Sept. 30,

2017 Fleet Vehicles and Services* $ 275,216 $ 313,374 $ 335,325 $ 267,698 $ 292,540 Emergency Response

Vehicles* 175,699 175,603 189,627 233,583 213,334 Motorhome Chassis * 32,137 33,511 28,463 33,191 31,179 Other Vehicles - - 36 - - Aftermarket Parts and

Assemblies 1,861 1,612 1,164 615 694 Total Specialty Chassis and

Vehicles 33,998 35,123 29,663 33,806 31,873 Total Backlog $ 484,913 $ 524,100 $ 554,615 $ 535,087 $ 537,747 * Anticipated time to fill backlog orders at September 30, 2018; 12 months or less for emergency response vehicles; 3 months or less for motorhome chassis; 8 months or less for fleet vehicles and services; and 1 month or less for other products.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, forecasted adjusted EBITDA, and forecasted adjusted earnings per share, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are calculated by excluding items that we believe to be infrequent or not indicative of our continuing operating performance. For the periods covered by this release such items include expenses associated with restructuring actions taken to improve the efficiency and profitability of certain of our operations, various items related to business acquisition and strategic planning activities, and the impact that our deferred tax asset valuation allowance that we recorded in 2015 has had on our tax expense and net income in 2017.

We present the non-GAAP measures adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share because we consider them to be important supplemental measures of our performance. The presentation of adjusted EBITDA enables investors to better understand our operations by removing items that we believe are not representative of our continuing operations and may distort our longer term operating trends. The presentation of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share enables investors to better understand our operations by removing the impact of tax adjustments, including the impact that our deferred tax asset valuation allowance that we recorded in 2015 has had on our tax expense and net income in 2017, and other items that we believe are not indicative of our longer term operating trends. We believe these measures to be useful to improve the comparability of our results from period to period and with our competitors, as well as to show ongoing results from operations distinct from items that are infrequent or not indicative of our continuing operating performance. We believe that presenting these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors because it permits investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate our historical performance. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to those measures, provides investors with additional understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained in the absence of these disclosures.

Our management uses adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of and allocate resources to our segments. In addition, non-GAAP measures are used by management to review and analyze our operating performance and, along with other data, as internal measures for setting annual budgets and forecasts, assessing financial performance, and comparing our financial performance with our peers. Adjusted EBITDA is also used, along with other financial and non-financial measures, for purposes of determining annual and long-term incentive compensation for our management team.

Financial Summary (Non-GAAP) Consolidated (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September

30, Spartan Motors, Inc. 2018 2017 Net income attributable to Spartan Motors, Inc. $ 5,243 $ 13,470 Add (subtract): Restructuring charges 501 232 Impact of acquisition on timing of chassis revenue recognition - 108 Acquisition related expenses 267 354 Recall expense 112 (368) Long-term strategic planning expenses 277 - Litigation settlement 321 - Deferred tax asset valuation allowance (373) (6,295) Tax effect of adjustments (360) (98) Adjusted net income attributable to Spartan Motors, Inc. $ 5,988 $ 7,403 Net income attributable to Spartan Motors, Inc. $ 5,243 $ 13,470 Add (subtract): Depreciation and amortization 2,600 2,645 Taxes on income 1,037 (3,736) Interest expense 225 189 EBITDA $ 9,105 $ 12,568 Add (subtract): Restructuring charges 501 232 Impact of acquisition on timing of chassis revenue recognition - 108 Acquisition related expenses 267 354 Recall expense 112 (368) Long-term strategic planning expenses 277 - Litigation settlement 321 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,583 $ 12,894 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.15 $ 0.38 Add (subtract): Restructuring charges 0.01 0.01 Litigation settlement 0.01 - Acquisition related expenses 0.01 0.01 Recall expense - (0.01) Long-term strategic planning expenses 0.01 - Deferred tax asset valuation allowance (0.01) (0.18) Tax effect of adjustments (0.01) - Adjusted diluted net earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.21

Financial Summary (Non-GAAP) (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Total segment adjusted EBITDA $ 13,763 $ 16,435 Add (subtract): Interest expense (225) (189) Depreciation and amortization expense (2,600) (2,645) Restructuring expense (501) (232) Acquisition expense (267) (354) Recall expense (112) 368 Litigation Settlement (321) - Long-term strategic planning expenses (277) - Impact of acquisition on timing of chassis revenue recognition - (108) Unallocated corporate expenses (3,180) (3,541) Consolidated income before taxes $ 6,280 $ 9,734

Financial Summary (Non-GAAP) Consolidated (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Forecast

Year Ending December 31, 2018 Low Mid High Net income attributable to Spartan Motors, Inc. $ 14,448 $ 15,448 $ 16,448 Add: Depreciation and amortization 10,310 10,310 10,310 Interest expense 967 967 967 Taxes 2,609 2,609 2,609 EBITDA 28,334 29,334 30,334 Add: Restructuring charges 966 966 966 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,300 $ 30,300 $ 31,300 Earnings per share $ 0.41 $ 0.44 $ 0.47 Add: Restructuring charges 0.03 0.03 0.03 Less tax effect of adjustments (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.42 $ 0.45 $ 0.48

