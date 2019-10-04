Spartan Motors Teams With Local Michigan High School To Host Students In Celebration Of Manufacturing Day

Students from Charlotte High School had the opportunity to tour Spartan Motors' state-of-the-art flexible manufacturing facilities and participate in a hands-on tour dedicated to teaching the hands-on and high-tech skills leveraged in today's leading manufacturing companies, like Spartan.

"Manufacturing Day is a lot of fun for the students and for our team, but there is a serious intent in our effort to educate the next generation of leaders and skilled tradespeople about the careers available to them in manufacturing," said Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer of Spartan Motors. "Change happens quickly and at great scale, so manufacturing looks a lot different today than it did even just a decade ago. We need to open eyes and ears to the world of possibilities from technical trades to engineering, human resources, IT, sales and marketing, and everything in between. We plan for the future of Spartan through the eyes of these young people, and we encourage other manufacturers to do the same."

Held on the first Friday of October, Manufacturing Day is a nationwide celebration of modern manufacturing, meant to inspire the next generation of manufacturers.

