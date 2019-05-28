Spartan Motors' Utilimaster Showcases Utilivan Commercial Truck Body At General Motors' Fleet Summit

"Utilimaster is committed to driving intelligent vehicle solutions across the commercial vehicle industry. The Utilivan is an important vehicle in our product portfolio due to its versatility in commercial applications," said Chad Heminover, President, Spartan Motors Fleet Vehicles and Services. "At the Summit, we showcased a variety of possible upfit configurations. Partnering with General Motors, we look forward to pairing our customers with a versatile vehicle solution that delivers optimal performance, no matter the load."

Utilivan bodies are available in both Utiliplate™ – a Spartan Motors' highly-specialized composite material meant to withstand harsh weather conditions – or in aluminum. In either material, the Utilivan is built to deliver optimum performance through maximum versatility. The Utilivan features a lighter-weight body than traditional truck bodies without compromising strength or durability. The Utilivan features a cutaway chassis that allows for driver pass-through to the cargo area, and includes options such as, side doors, an aerocap for increased fuel efficiency, back-up cameras and sensors, and customizable shelving, alongside other available innovations. Available on both GM and Ford chassis platforms, the Utilivan ranges from 10' to 18' in length.

Attended by more than 800 commercial, government, and daily-rental fleet customers, the GM Fleet Solutions Summit showcases solutions for GM customers' needs, displays new product lineups, and provides updates from General Motors.

To learn more about the Utilivan and its configurations, visit https://utilimaster.spartanmotors.com/utilivan.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service, and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into three core business segments, including Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, Spartan Emergency Response, and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also include Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Utilimaster®, Strobes-R-Us™, Smeal, Ladder Tower™, and UST®. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,300 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

CONTACTS:

Samara Hamilton

Corporate Director of Marketing and Communications

Spartan Motors, Inc.

Samara.Hamilton@spartanmotors.com

(517) 997-3860

Matt Jackson

Managing Director, Partner

Lambert

mjackson@lambert.com

(616) 233-0500

SOURCE Spartan Motors, Inc.

