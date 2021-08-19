Spartech announces Jiang Li as Technology Manager, Innovation Center

"With Jiang Li heading up the innovation side of Spartech, we can continue to advance our plastic solutions to new levels," said John Vandeven, Spartech CIO and Vice President of Technology. "He will also lead new material platform development that includes unique packaging solutions as well as support our focus on sustainability initiatives."

Jiang has been with Spartech for five and a half years and previously held product development positions at Pactiv in Rochester, NY, and Advanced Composites in Nashville, TN. Jiang Li holds a PhD in chemistry from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from the Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis.

About Spartech

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a unique innovation center and 14 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Spartech is a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products. Meeting exacting standards for everything from food and healthcare packaging, including sustainable solutions, to aerospace, medical devices, protective barriers and automotive applications, Spartech continues to make a world of difference with sustainable, diverse, reliable, and innovative products including Polycast®, Royalite®, PreservaPak™, Korad™, and UltraTuf™. https://spartech.com/

