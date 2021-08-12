Spartech Announces Michael Reed as VP, Business Management, M&A & Sustainability

In his new role, Mike will be responsible for business managers and general managers within Spartech's new business teams including the Cell Cast Acrylic, Royalite ® , Thick Gauge Sheet and Specialty Films product lines; and for plant locations Salisbury, Maryland; Manitowoc and Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and Muncie, Indiana.

"Mike will leverage his over 20 years of proven plastics compounding, extrusion, and packaging experience to help shape plant and product line growth," said Spartech CEO John Inks. "He will also be instrumental in cross-functionally developing and overseeing our sustainability strategy and initiatives, will be responsible for the mergers and acquisitions pipeline, and will act as Integration Lead for businesses acquired by Spartech."

With a 17-year Spartech tenure, Mike has also served as VP of Business Development at Graham Packaging where he launched and led a new food packaging business based on ground-breaking polyethylene terephthalate (PET) technology. Most recently, he was with Tekni-Plex as VP of Market Development where he built and led strategic initiatives in growth, acquisitions, and sustainability.

Mike holds a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh.

About Spartech

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a unique innovation center and 14 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Spartech is a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products. Meeting exacting standards for everything from food and healthcare packaging, including sustainable solutions, to aerospace, medical devices, protective barriers and automotive applications, Spartech continues to make a world of difference with sustainable, diverse, reliable, and innovative products including Polycast®, Royalite®, PreservaPak™, Korad™, and UltraTuf™. https://spartech.com

Media Contact:

For Spartech

Sheldon Ripson

[email protected]

636-751-5733

SOURCE Spartech

