Sparx Hockey Announces International Availability

ACTON, Mass., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparx Hockey today announced the international availability of its entire product line, including its flagship product the Sparx Skate Sharpener. The company recently secured partnerships with key international retailers to expand Sparx Hockey's distribution and will immediately begin selling its products outside of North America for the first time in the company's history.

"Sparx Hockey and the Sparx Skate Sharpener has been extremely successful in the United States and Canada, and we are excited to bring this innovative technology to hockey players and teams around the world," said Russ Layton, Founder and CEO, Sparx Hockey. "It is truly an exciting day for us as a company, but it is also exciting for those consumers who have been waiting patiently for us to begin international distribution."



The Sparx Sharpener is an affordable, automated product that allows anyone, anywhere, with no prior skate sharpening experience, to easily sharpen hockey and figure skates with pro-level accuracy. Thousands of customers in the U.S. and Canada are currently sharpening their skates with Sparx, including individuals, families, teams, rink operators and pro shops. Currently, 25 NHL teams are utilizing the Sparx Skate Sharpener, including the 2018 Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals.

Sparx Hockey has partnered with Sweden-based Monkeysports and Ochsner Hockey in Switzerland to sell Sparx products directly through their current commerce channels as well as servicing retailers, pro shops and teams in their specific regions.

"The consistent and professional quality of Sparx is what made us very interested in becoming a partner with the company," said Sacha Ochsner, CEO, Ochsner Hockey AG, who will be the exclusive provider of Sparx products in Switzerland. "In our country, we have several elite-level teams that are very interested in utilizing the Sparx technology and we are confident that the product will also become a highly sought-after piece of equipment for hockey players of all ages."

In addition to partnering with Monkeysports and Ochsner Hockey, who combined will serve more than two dozen countries in the European Union and the Nordics, Sparx Hockey is continuing to identify additional retailers and distributors to expand the company's international reach.

"We have heard nothing but extremely positive feedback from several individuals, teams and retailers in the hockey community about Sparx and we jumped at the chance to help the company broaden its reach in Europe," said Alexander Blomqvist, CEO, Monkeysports Sweden AB. "The Sparx Skate Sharpener is truly a revolutionary product in hockey and we are excited to bring it to hockey players and teams throughout the world."

For more information on ordering Sparx products from Ochsner Hockey in Switzerland visit www.ochsnerhockey.ch and for more information on ordering Sparx products from Monkeysports in the Nordics and European Union visit www.monkeysports.eu.

To learn more about Sparx Hockey and the revolutionary Sparx Skate Sharpener, visit www.Sparxhockey.com or www.SparxHockey.eu

About Sparx Hockey

Sparx Hockey is a privately held corporation located in Acton, Mass. and is the developer and manufacturer of skate sharpening equipment and related accessories for ice hockey, figure skating and sled hockey. Sparx Hockey products are currently being used by thousands of players and skaters from the youth to professional levels. The company is focused on building a leadership position in skate sharpening by providing customers with the most advanced, accurate and easy-to-use skate sharpening equipment on the planet. For more information, please visit www.sparxhockey.com

